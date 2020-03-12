Tulsi Gabbard bats for ‘enough free tests’ for coronavirus in US

THE US presidential candidate and the first Hindu member of Congress Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday (12) said that testing for coronavirus is a “major issue” in the US.

She opined that testing should be free of cost for all.

In a video, shared on Twitter, she said: “I agree with much of what the president proposed, however, there are two things he did not address. One, the lack of availability of tests for coronavirus. The second, people don’t need to pay for going and taking the test.”

The US has suspended all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has claimed 37 lives and infected 1,300 in the country.

In another tweet, Tulsi said: “Major issue still is testing! There’s not enough, criteria too narrow. These tests must be easily accessible, free, quick results and no bureaucracy/red tape to get the test.”

Reminding that everyone is together in this, Tulsi urged not to politicise the issue.

She is the only woman candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 US presidential election.

Tulsi was elected to the Hawai‘i State Legislature in 2002 when she was just 21 years old, becoming the youngest person ever elected in the state.