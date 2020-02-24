Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Sneha Shah on her unpredictable character

Produced by Full House Media Private Limited, Tujhse Hai Raabta is currently one of the top-rated shows on ZEE TV. Launched on 3rd September 2018, the show has been running successfully for over a year now.

Actress Sneha Shah, who plays the character of Sampada on the show, says that her character is multi-layered and has evolved over the course of the show. “Sampada is one of my favourite characters. She is the most unpredictable character on the show. She has many shades. This character was initially positive then turned negative and, after a few incidents, she again became positive. Recently, when Sampada’s character got reintroduced, it took a sharp U-turn towards the negative side,” she says. “The journey was really surprising and that is what makes it unique,” she adds.

When asked about what she loves the most about her character, she says, “When she was in true love with Atharva, her whole world was Atharva only. And, of course, she is very attached to her mother and son also, which has its own emotional derivations. Sampada is emotionally-driven and this is what I love the most about her,” she says.

Showering praises on her co-stars, Shah says, “All the actors on the set are like one big family. We eat together, we party together, we celebrate many festivals together and I love them all. We love our tea breaks the most. Whenever we get time, we drink tea or coffee together with some homemade snacks.”

Talking about her rapport with producer Sonali Jaffar, the young actress says, “Sonali ma’am is the coolest producer I have ever met. For her, we are like her family. She and her partner, Amir sir, always invite us for many festivals and parties at their home. And whenever they visit the THR set, they always motivate all the actors and other crew members to deliver better work in their respective field. We all love Sonali ma’am and Amir sir.”

Tujhse Hai Raabta also stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim in lead roles.