Trump says US can raise tariffs on India ‘very quickly’ over Russian oil imports

US president says PM Modi 'wanted to make me happy' as India already faces 50 per cent tariffs on exports to America

Trump

India has been reducing oil imports from Russia since the 25 per cent tariffs were imposed in August 2025

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 05, 2026
Highlights

  • Trump tells reporters Modi knew he was unhappy with India's Russian oil purchases and wanted to please him.
  • India currently facing total 50 per cent tariffs on US exports following 25 per cent levy imposed in August 2025.
  • Indian oil imports from Russia declining since September 2025 as New Delhi seeks tariff relief.

US president Donald Trump has warned that Washington can raise tariffs on India "very quickly" over its purchases of Russian oil, stating that prime minister Narendra Modi "wanted to make me happy" by reducing such imports.

Trump's comments come as India already faces massive 50 per cent tariffs on its exports to the United States, leaving a significant dent in trade with one of its top export destinations.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday on board Air Force One while travelling from Florida to Washington DC, Trump said, "They (India) wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man.

He is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them."

India has been reducing oil imports from Russia since the 25 per cent tariffs were imposed in August 2025, with imports declining since September 2025 as New Delhi attempts to secure tariff relief as quickly as possible.

US senator Lindsey Graham, accompanying Trump on Air Force One, claimed the tariffs are the "chief reason" India is now buying substantially less Russian oil.

Graham has proposed legislation seeking to impose 500 per cent levies on imports from countries purchasing Russian oil, arguing that pressure must be applied to Russian president Vladimir Putin's customers to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Graham revealed a conversation at the Indian Ambassador's residence approximately a month ago, stating "All he wanted to talk about is how they are buying less Russian oil. 'Would you tell the President to relieve the tariff?'"

There was no official response from the Indian government regarding Graham's claims.

Delhi and Washington are currently in negotiations for a trade deal, hoping to conclude it as soon as possible to ease the economic strain.

India is working to reduce its dependence on Russian oil imports to eliminate the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the Trump administration.

