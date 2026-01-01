Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump slams George Clooney's French citizenship, minister raises concerns

US president criticises Hollywood star's passport decision while French officials debate special treatment for Oscar winner despite poor language skills

Trump slams George Clooney's French citizenship, minister raises concerns

An official decree confirmed George Clooney, his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney and their two children had become French citizens

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 01, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • US president Donald Trump criticises George Clooney becoming French citizen, calling actor one of "worst political prognosticators of all time".
  • Junior French minister Marie-Pierre Vedrenne questions double standards as Clooney granted citizenship despite admitting poor French after 400 lessons.
  • Decision comes ahead of tougher language requirements from January (1).

US president Donald Trump piled on criticism Wednesday of a decision to grant Hollywood superstar George Clooney French citizenship after a junior government official in Paris labelled the move a "double standard".

An official decree confirmed that the 64-year-old Oscar winner, his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney and their two children had become French citizens, sparking controversy just ahead of language requirements being toughened for everyone else under new immigration rules from January (1).

Trump, whose administration has backed anti-immigration parties in Europe, said Paris was welcome to the Ocean's Eleven star, a long-term Democratic supporter, fundraiser and vocal critic of the president.

"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

A junior member of president Emmanuel Macron's government also criticised the decision to award passports despite Clooney speaking poor French.

"Personally, I understand the feeling of some French people of a double standard," Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior interior minister, told the France Info radio station. "We need to be careful about the message we're sending."

French officials defend

However, her boss, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, and the foreign ministry defended the decision. Nunez said he was "very happy" with the actor and his family becoming French, saying the country was lucky to have them.

Clooney has admitted his French remains poor despite hundreds of lessons. "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses," the actor told RTL radio in English in December.

Clooney said he loved French culture and languageGetty Images

Under the new immigration rules from Thursday, applicants will need a certificate showing they have a level of French that could get them into a French university. They will also have to pass a civic knowledge test.

Clooney bought the Domaine du Canadel, a former wine estate, near the Provence town of Brignoles, in 2021. He said it is where his family is "happiest". His wife, an international human rights lawyer and dual UK-Lebanese national, speaks fluent French.

The French foreign ministry said the passport allocation "meets the conditions set by law" for naturalisation.

The family "followed a rigorous procedure including security investigations, regulatory naturalisation interviews at the prefecture, and the payment of tax stamps," the ministry added.

Around 48,800 people acquired French nationality by decree in 2024, according to interior ministry figures.

Clooney is not alone in wanting a French passport, with Hollywood director Jim Jarmusch announcing on Friday that he was also applying, telling French radio he wanted "a place to where I can escape the United States".

george clooneyamal clooneyimmigration rulesdonald trump

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

Esha Deol marks New Year with tribute to late father Dharmendra

The emotional post drew an outpouring of love from fans and friends alike.

Instagram/imeshadeol

Esha Deol marks New Year with tribute to late father Dharmendra

Highlights

  • Esha Deol posted touching New Year tribute pointing at moon with handwritten note saying "Love you Papa".
  • Brother Bobby Deol responded with string of red heart emojis showing sibling support after family held separate prayer meets.
  • Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, a war biopic starring Agastya Nanda, releases in cinemas today.

Esha Deol ushered in the New Year 2026 with an emotional tribute to her late father, legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra, sharing a poignant message from Dubai.

The actress, currently in Dubai, celebrated the occasion while honouring her father's memory. Unlike other stars sharing photos of firework displays, Esha posed against the stunning view of the moon on a clear sky, creating a touching moment of remembrance.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us