India protests after separatist chants heard at Trudeau event

Tensions between the two nations escalated last year when Trudeau talked about Canada’s investigation into potential Indian involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Demonstrators gather in support of Khalistan, an advocated independent Sikh homeland, during a Sikh rally outside the Consulate General of India, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 25, 2023, following the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion on September 17, 2023 that agents linked to New Delhi may have been responsible for the June 18 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, sent shockwaves through both countries, prompting the reciprocal expulsion of diplomats. (Photo by Cole BURSTON / AFP) (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

India expressed its discontent with Canada after separatist slogans advocating for a Sikh homeland were heard at an event attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Following the incident, the Canadian deputy high commissioner was summoned by India on Monday, where they conveyed “deep concern and strong protest.”

Tensions between the two nations escalated last year when Trudeau said Canada was “actively pursuing credible allegations” into potential Indian involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, had been a vocal supporter of an independent Khalistani state and was designated a “terrorist” by India in 2020.

India’s ministry of external affairs emphasised its disapproval of the situation, highlighting its concern over such actions persisting unchecked at the event.

The slogans supporting separatist sentiments reportedly resounded during an event in Toronto, as reported by ANI news agency.

Prime minister Trudeau, in response to the situation, said, “We will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination,” as quoted by ANI.

Canada, which hosts the largest Sikh population outside of Punjab, India, has been a frequent site of demonstrations that have unsettled India.

In a statement to Reuters, the Canadian Foreign Ministry clarified that Trudeau participated in the Toronto event alongside thousands to observe Vaisakhi, a harvest festival celebrated in Northern India.

(Reuters)