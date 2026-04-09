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Triptii Dimri becomes face of Victoria’s Secret’s India move in new campaign

Move marks a first for the brand’s presence in India

Triptii Dimri

The announcement comes alongside the launch of the brand’s Summer Signature campaign

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Triptii Dimri named first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret
  • Move marks a first for the brand’s presence in India
  • Summer Signature campaign focuses on comfort and confidence
  • Follows earlier runway appearances by Indian-origin models

Landmark moment for Indian representation

Triptii Dimri has become the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, marking a notable step for the brand’s engagement with the Indian market.

While Indian-origin models have featured in its shows before, the company has not previously appointed an ambassador from India.

Campaign centred on confidence and comfort

The announcement comes alongside the launch of the brand’s Summer Signature campaign, which highlights lingerie and sleepwear designed for comfort and ease.

The collection features the label’s signature stripe design and aims to promote confidence and self-expression. Speaking about the collaboration, Dimri said that confidence, rather than appearance, defines what it means to feel “sexy”.

Growing Indian presence in global fashion

Indian representation in Victoria’s Secret shows has gradually increased over the years. Neelam Gill became the first Punjabi model to walk in the brand’s fashion show in 2024 and 2025.

Model Ujjwala Raut is also among the early Indian faces associated with the runway.

Brand roots and global reach

Founded in 1977 in San Francisco, Victoria’s Secret was created as a lingerie store aimed at offering a more comfortable shopping experience.

Its name draws from the Victorian era, reflecting a sense of refinement, while “Secret” refers to what lies beneath clothing.

victorias secretindiaambassadorfashiontripti dimri

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