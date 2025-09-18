Skip to content
Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

He passed away in Dubai earlier this month

Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

Rafiq M Habib (Photo: Habib University Foundation)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas
Sep 18, 2025
TRIBUTES have been paid to Rafiq M Habib, a prominent Asian business leader, philanthropist and founding chancellor of Habib University, who passed away in Dubai earlier this month. He was 88.

News of his death was confirmed by Habib University, which described him as the “moral and visionary force” behind its creation. “His calm resolve and integrity shaped every step of this journey, and his belief in education’s role in serving the greater good continues to guide our mission,” the university said in a statement.

Habib dedicated much of his life to building institutions that not only shaped industries but also uplifted communities. His passing has been marked with tributes from across the business, education and philanthropic sectors.

Born in 1937, he rose to prominence as the head of the House of Habib, one of Pakistan’s leading conglomerates. He later went on to serve as chairman of the Habib University Foundation and played a central role in the establishment of Habib University in Karachi, which has since become a world-class centre of higher learning. He was also a member of the board of directors of the Stile Company and served on the boards of various other firms.

At Habib University’s 2023 convocation, Rafiq addressed students with his hallmark humility and commitment to education. The institution remains one of his most enduring contributions to Pakistan, reflecting his vision that learning should serve society at large.

Wasif Rizvi, president of Habib University, remembered him as a “towering figure of vision, humility, and steadfast service.” He added: “Rafiq sahib was the visionary in the legendary Habib family to imagine a world-class institution of higher learning being founded in Karachi. His generosity was never about recognition, but an act of devotion to knowledge and service.”

Beyond education, Rafiq was widely respected for his philanthropic work. He was a trustee of several welfare projects and supported initiatives in education, healthcare, rehabilitation, and relief. Under his guidance, the Habib family’s schools reached more than 8,000 children, offering high-quality primary education. He also promoted street schools and home schools, ensuring that opportunities extended to underprivileged communities.

His charitable commitments stretched further, as he remained active in healthcare and humanitarian causes. He was a strong supporter of the global Polio Plus programme and contributed significantly to Rotary’s charitable activities.

Rafiq also made a mark in the business world with his vast experience in insurance and banking. He played an important role in promoting Indus Motor Company Limited and served as a consultant for Habib Bank AG Zurich.

Over the years, he contributed to the growth of many enterprises, including through positions on the boards of Philips Electrical Company of Pakistan and the advisory board of Standard Chartered Bank in Pakistan.

Companies under the House of Habib umbrella, including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles and Habib Insurance, also expressed their sorrow at his passing. Their statements highlighted his leadership, discipline, and lifelong commitment to progress.

Colleagues and associates have described him as a man of conviction, discipline and generosity. His leadership style was often quiet but resolute, rooted in values that shaped not only his businesses but also his contributions to society.

He is survived by his family, who have vowed to carry forward his vision of progress through education, philanthropy, and enterprise.

