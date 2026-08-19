Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Another hotel fire kills nine in India as Kolkata blaze sparks safety probe

Nine people, including a child, were killed after a fire ripped through the Shika Inn hotel in Kolkata early on Wednesday, with investigators suspecting a faulty air conditioner caused the blaze.

Kolkata fire

Firefighters and other officials stand on the street in the aftermath of a hotel fire that killed nine people in Kolkata.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 19, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

A FIRE at a hotel in Kolkata killed nine people, including a child, on Wednesday, marking another deadly hotel blaze in India within days as authorities investigated possible safety failures.

"Nine people were killed, including a child, in the fire that broke out early on Wednesday," Anuj Sharma, the fire services director of West Bengal state, told AFP.

"Thick smoke enveloped the hotel. Some victims were found in the bathrooms."

Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21 people

Preliminary information suggested an air conditioner at the budget Shika Inn hotel may have exploded and caused the fire, Sharma said. A forensic team was deployed to examine the scene after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Police said 60 guests were staying at the hotel. Media reports said six people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters used ladders to enter the building through windows and rescue people trapped inside. "The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors," a police officer was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

Some victims were likely Bangladeshi nationals who had travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment, said Santosh Pathak, a member of West Bengal's ruling party.

Fire at training centre in India's Lucknow kills at least 15

"We are trying to confirm the nationality of the victims," he told reporters.

The Indian Express newspaper, quoting police sources, said three of the dead were from Bangladesh.

Atiyar Rehman, a guest from Satkhira in Bangladesh, told the English-language daily that the hotel had no fire safety system.

"We woke up struggling to breathe in the smoke. We somehow managed to escape," Rehman said.

Ten critically ill patients die in hospital fire in Odisha

West Bengal's fire minister, Kaushik Chaudhary, said police were probing possible safety lapses at the hotel.

On Monday, eight people died in a hotel fire in Tarapith, while building fires remain common in India due to a lack of firefighting equipment and routine disregard for safety regulations.

Prime minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely pained" by the loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies)

fire safetyindia hotel fireskolkata hotel firewest bengal
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

sonia-gandhi-memoir
News

Sonia Gandhi opens up about heartbreak and loss in memoir

King-Charles-cancer
News

Queen Camilla recalls pain of  hiding King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Taj Phull appointed new chair of Savile Row Bespoke Association
News

Taj Phull appointed new chair of Savile Row Bespoke Association

Jason-Arday-death
News

Burnham calls for reflection after Jason Arday’s death amid racism claims

More For You

Chef Anand

Born in Motihari, Bihar, Chef Nand began his culinary journey in 1999, training in luxury hotels in Rajasthan.

chefnand.com

Indian chef’s journey from Bihar to King Charles’ Royal Garden Party

CHEF Nand Kishor Yadav’s journey from Motihari in Bihar to the Royal Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh has marked a milestone in his 25-year culinary career.

The Indian chef was invited to join King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the event, which is held during Holyrood Week, or Royal Week, when the monarch traditionally spends a week in Scotland during the summer.

Keep ReadingShow less