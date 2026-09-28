Floods and landslides kill 70 across India and Nepal, leaving families without homes, power or phone lines

At least 70 people killed, 56 in India and 14 in Nepal, with 11 missing in Nepal.

More than 1,000 homes damaged in India, and 46 people injured.

Power and phone lines are cut in parts of Nepal, with flash-flood warnings in 49 districts.

Ten workers missing after an avalanche buried the Himlung Himal base camp.

FLOODS and landslides triggered by heavy rain and storms have killed at least 70 people across India and Nepal, with 11 more missing in Nepal and authorities warning that further flash floods could strike.

In India, 56 people have died and 46 have been injured. More than 1,000 homes have been damaged, leaving families across flood-hit areas without shelter.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 66.5mm of rain between September 25 and the morning of September 27, almost nine times the normal 7.6mm for the period, according to the state's relief commissioner, Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod.

Rescue teams are working in waterlogged areas and distributing relief. Officials have been told to assess damage to crops and compensate those affected.

The Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati and Narmada rivers were all above danger levels on Sunday, and 30 monitoring stations across seven states were reporting a "severe situation", according to India's Central Water Commission.

Families cut off in Nepal

In Nepal, 14 people have died. Floods and landslides have damaged fibre-optic cables and power supplies, disrupting phone and internet connections in parts of the country, communications minister Bikram Timilsinha said.

Electricity has been cut completely in the Manang, Mustang, Myagdi and Baglung districts, and energy officials are working to restore supplies.

Flooding on the Rahuganga River also damaged a 40-megawatt hydropower project and its transmission towers, water resources and energy minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha said.

Flash-flood warnings are in place in 49 of Nepal's 77 districts, more than half of which face a high risk as rivers and tributaries continue to rise.

Hit again weeks after deadly floods

Rasuwa and Nuwakot were among the areas hit by last month's floods, which killed more than 1,450 people and left thousands missing.

Shanti Mahat, a spokesperson for Nepal's disaster authority, said both districts should remain "alert" but were not currently considered high-risk.

Workers buried at mountain base camp

In Nepal's Manang district, 10 local workers are missing after an avalanche buried the base camp of Himlung Himal, a 7,126-metre peak.

They had been putting up tents for foreign climbers, who were not at the camp when it struck.