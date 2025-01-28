Skip to content
Trial for Bhim Kohli's death begins 17 Feb after teens deny charges

Bhim-Kohli

Kohli, described by his family as a 'loving husband, dad, and grandad,' lived near Franklin Park with his wife, Satinder. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Jan 28, 2025
A 13-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Bhim Kohli, 80, who was injured in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, while walking his dog on 1 September last year. Kohli died in hospital the following day.

The girl, who cannot be named due to her age, appeared at Leicester Crown Court last week. She denied the charge and was granted conditional bail until the trial begins on 17 February, reported BBC.

A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the incident, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter during an earlier hearing in December. He remains in custody.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks and will be heard by a High Court judge.

Kohli, described by his family as a “loving husband, dad, and grandad,” lived near Franklin Park with his wife, Satinder.

A longtime resident of the area, he worked in Leicester’s textile industry for decades, running a knitwear factory.

Despite his age and osteoporosis, Kohli maintained an active lifestyle, growing vegetables in his allotments, which he often shared with friends and neighbours.

An inquest into his death in November listed a neck injury as the preliminary cause.

