Travis Head’s 32-ball 89 takes Hyderabad to 67-run win over Delhi

Travis Head has scored 324 runs so far this season in just six matches. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Travis Head’s stunning knock of 89 runs off just 32 balls propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive total of 266-7 against Delhi Capitals, securing a commanding 67-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Saturday.

Hyderabad, known for their explosive batting this season, showcased their dominance once again, threatening to break records at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 199 in 19.1 overs, with T Natarajan starring with impressive figures of 4-19. Hyderabad’s win has now taken them to the second spot in the IPL standings, with five wins in seven matches.

Winning the toss, Delhi’s captain Rishabh Pant elected to field first, expecting batting-friendly conditions.

Head remained the hero after he blasted a 16-ball 50 in an explosive opening stand with fellow left-hander Abhishek Sharma to tear into the opposition attack as Hyderabad reached 100 in five overs and 125 in six.

“On a bit of a roll there,” Head said of his form after he took second place in the batting chart with 324 runs including a century and two fifties. “Enjoyable, boys are on a roll.”

He said: “When you’re in good form, just trying to keep it simple. Reacted to the ball.”

Head and Sharma hit 12 sixes between them as the innings witnessed a joint IPL record of 22 hit over the fence and Hyderabad equalled their effort from the previous match when they smashed 287-3 in a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru early this week.

The opening partnership between Head and Abhishek Sharma saw a flurry of boundaries and sixes, with the duo hitting a combined total of 12 sixes, equalling an IPL record. However, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav managed to break the partnership by claiming two quick wickets in the seventh over.

Despite the setbacks, Shahbaz Ahmed played a crucial innings, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 29 balls, to propel Hyderabad to a formidable total.

Delhi, in response, struggled to keep up with the required run rate throughout their innings. Despite notable contributions from players like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant, Delhi fell short, getting bowled out for 199 in 19.1 overs.

Washington Sundar came in as the impact player in place of Head as Hyderabad added a spinner to defend the total. Sundar opened the bowling and was hit for four straight boundaries by Prithvi Shaw, who was Delhi’s impact player, but got his revenge on the fifth when he dismissed the opener for 16.

David Warner fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for one before up-and-coming Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk smacked an 18-ball 65 and put on 84 runs with Abishek Porel, who hit 42.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande dismissed the pair and the rest of the batting failed to live up to the challenge despite Pant’s 44.

“I think powerplay was the difference,” said Pant after the game.

(AFP)