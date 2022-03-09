Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa out

Jalsa Poster (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming drama-thriller Jalsa.

Starring two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, the film reflects on a gripping story of human emotions. It is directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma, and Suresh Triveni.

The film also stars an amazing ensemble of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, and the young Surya Kasibhatla and Shafeen Patel. The Amazon Original film is all set to premiere on Prime Video on 18th March in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Jalsa is a drama peppered with the right amount of thrill. The film attempts to deliver a compelling story of secrets, truths, ironies laced with powerful, emotionally complex performances by Vidya and Shefali and the rest of the ensemble” Director Suresh Triveni shared, “My attempt is to make a film that is engaging and connects with a wider audience. I am thankful to my producers, T-Series and Vikram Malhotra from Abundantia who believed in my vision as well as Prime Video for enabling us to take Jalsa to a global audience and I hope the film manages to connect with them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

“With every film I do, my attempt is to tell a new story and be a different person from the characters I’ve played so far, and Jalsa ticked those boxes,” said Vidya Balan who plays Maya Menon, a journalist in the film. “Jalsa gave me the opportunity to delve into the gray and it’s been a very challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience for me as an actor. Also teaming up with Suresh again on a film that is poles apart from our previous project – Tumhari Sulu, was so exciting. This is the third time that I’ve worked with Abundantia Entertainment and with Amazon Prime Video and I have to say the experience has been exceptional, as it was with the first two films. Needless to say, I cannot wait for people to watch Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video when it drops on 18 March. And working with a bunch of wonderful actors, particularly Shefali Shah has been a highlight for me.”

“There are certain stories, you can’t not be a part of. Jalsa was one such experience for me.” Actor extraordinaire Shefali Shah said. “Unlike my recent portrayals, my role as Rukshana in Jalsa is a complete contrast. However, the vulnerabilities and dilemmas of a mother are like any other, and living through them has been really fulfilling as an artist. It feels great to know that our hard work shall reach such a huge number of viewers at once and I am sure Jalsa will resonate with them.”

Jalsa marks the third collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment, Vidya Balan and Prime Video.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth and final season
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: Not acting in films today for money
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu to arrive in June
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra teams up with Rohit Shetty for cop thriller series
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt set to make Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about her film ‘Turning Red’
Entertainment
Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to begin filming Fighter from Sept
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan wraps Mumbai schedule of Shehzada
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute to premiere on SonyLIV
Entertainment
Naveen Andrews on his role in Hulu’s The Dropout
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar sets date for Pravin Tambe biopic starring Shreyas Talpade
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Abirami Eswar: ‘Sevens is a post-pandemic live dance-and-music treat’
Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth…
Akshay Kumar: Not acting in films today for money
Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu to arrive in June
Trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa out
TUC: BME workers are overrepresented on zero-hours contracts