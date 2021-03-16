Trending Now

Trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 to be out on 23rd March?


Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan (Photo from YRF's Instagram)
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan (Photo from YRF's Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is a sequel to the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli, and it is slated to release on 23rd April 2021.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be out on 23rd March 2021.

A source told the entertainment portal, “The team has put together a plan to unveil the theatrical promo of Bunty Aur Babli 2. They are launching it on March 23. The initial plan was to do a big event and unveil the promo but now, with the rise in numbers, it will happen online. Adi wants Salman Khan to launch the trailer digitally. The story follows Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan who play the older Bunty aur Babli and how the once-upon-a-time con couple who are now-innocent gets embroiled in a case again because the younger couple uses their name to do the chori.”



Reportedly, the trailer will be attached with Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina which is slated to release on 26th March 2021.

Directed by Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was slated to release in June last year. But, was postponed due to the pandemic.















Most Popular

Birthday Special: 5 songs in which Alia Bhatt impressed us with her beautiful voice

No link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting, says co-developer

Deepika Padukone ropes in Amit Sharma to direct the remake of The Intern

Covid-19 kills newsagent called 'Baseball Bhatt' by Boris Johnson

Dhanush's Asuran to be screened at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×