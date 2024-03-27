Trafalgar Square to host Vaisakhi celebrations

Vaisakhi is the biggest festival in the Sikh calendar

By: Pramod Thomas

Trafalgar Square will host this year’s Vaisakhi celebrations in London on 6 April, a statement said.

The free family event, organised by the mayor of London and supported by the Vaisakhi community advisory group, will be co-hosted by DJ and presenter Tommy Sandhu and entrepreneur, disability specialist and speaker Shani Dhanda.

Vaisakhi is the biggest festival in the Sikh calendar and celebrates Sikh and Punjabi culture and the birth of the Khalsa (modern day Sikhism).

As part of the event, there will be Kirtan performances from Grewal Twins and Kirpal Singh Panesar, along with demonstrations of Gatka, a Sikh martial art, featuring The Dhol Academy drummers.

According to the statement, there will be turban tying, film screenings, sports with the Sikh Games, talks by expert chefs and Sikh artists displaying their work during the celebration.

Children’s marquee with free activities from Kiddie Sangat will also be held.

Free vegetarian food and traditional Indian tea will be offered throughout the day, the statement added.

For more details- www.london.gov.uk/vaisakhi