Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Toussaint Douglass to take 'Accessible Pigeon Material' to India before Soho Theatre main house run

Tour forms part of the theatre’s ongoing cultural exchange with India

Toussaint Douglass Accessible Pigeon Material India

The performances will take place at venues in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru

SOHO THEATRE
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 26, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee announces four-city India tour
  • Show transfers to Soho Theatre Main House later in March
  • Tour forms part of the theatre’s ongoing cultural exchange with India

India dates set after sold-out runs

Comedian Toussaint Douglass will bring his Edinburgh-nominated show Accessible Pigeon Material to India for a short run from 19 to 22 March 2026. The performances will take place at venues in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru following the show’s sold-out Edinburgh Fringe debut and two sold-out engagements at Soho Theatre Upstairs in London.

After the international dates, the production will transfer to Soho Theatre’s Main House for performances from 26 to 28 March.

From Fringe debut to growing profile

Douglass first presented the hour at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of Soho Theatre’s programme. The show’s offbeat focus and reception led to further media appearances, including radio and press coverage, helping build wider recognition for the comedian’s work.

He previously emerged through Soho Theatre’s Sketch Lab talent development scheme and performed at the organisation’s Soho Rising festival in 2023.

Part of wider UK–India exchange

The India tour sits within Soho Theatre’s long-running effort to collaborate with international partners, particularly across India. Over the past decade, the organisation has presented numerous Indian comedians in the UK while also touring British acts to Indian venues, strengthening creative links between the two comedy scenes.

Career spanning screen and writing credits

Douglass has built a profile through television appearances and writing work across British comedy programmes, alongside his live performances. His stand-up blends observational material with a distinctive comedic voice that has attracted industry attention in recent years.

Directed by Soho Theatre comedy producer Lee Griffiths, Accessible Pigeon Material continues its run of live dates with the March tour and London transfer.

india toursoho theatretheatretoussaint douglass accessible pigeon material india

Related News

jonathan mayer
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict
Culture

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict

Sophie Kinsella
Literature

Sophie Kinsella, author of the 'Shopaholic' series, dies after turning her cancer diagnosis into last book

Liverpool Beatles Museum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us