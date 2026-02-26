Toussaint Douglass to take 'Accessible Pigeon Material' to India before Soho Theatre main house run

Highlights

Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee announces four-city India tour

Show transfers to Soho Theatre Main House later in March

Tour forms part of the theatre’s ongoing cultural exchange with India

India dates set after sold-out runs

Comedian Toussaint Douglass will bring his Edinburgh-nominated show Accessible Pigeon Material to India for a short run from 19 to 22 March 2026. The performances will take place at venues in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru following the show’s sold-out Edinburgh Fringe debut and two sold-out engagements at Soho Theatre Upstairs in London.

After the international dates, the production will transfer to Soho Theatre’s Main House for performances from 26 to 28 March.

From Fringe debut to growing profile

Douglass first presented the hour at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of Soho Theatre’s programme. The show’s offbeat focus and reception led to further media appearances, including radio and press coverage, helping build wider recognition for the comedian’s work.

He previously emerged through Soho Theatre’s Sketch Lab talent development scheme and performed at the organisation’s Soho Rising festival in 2023.

Part of wider UK–India exchange

The India tour sits within Soho Theatre’s long-running effort to collaborate with international partners, particularly across India. Over the past decade, the organisation has presented numerous Indian comedians in the UK while also touring British acts to Indian venues, strengthening creative links between the two comedy scenes.

Career spanning screen and writing credits

Douglass has built a profile through television appearances and writing work across British comedy programmes, alongside his live performances. His stand-up blends observational material with a distinctive comedic voice that has attracted industry attention in recent years.

Directed by Soho Theatre comedy producer Lee Griffiths, Accessible Pigeon Material continues its run of live dates with the March tour and London transfer.