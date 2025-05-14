Skip to content
Tory MP Patrick Spencer charged with sexual assault

The charges relate to two alleged incidents involving two women in August 2023 at the Groucho Club in central London.

Patrick Spencer

Spencer was elected in the July 2024 general election to represent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in eastern England.

PATRICK SPENCER Spencer, a British lawmaker from the Conservative Party, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, authorities said on Tuesday.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents involving two women in August 2023 at the Groucho Club in central London.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 37-year-old MP is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Spencer was elected in the July 2024 general election to represent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in eastern England.

His legal representatives said Spencer “categorically” denied the charges and would “defend the allegations robustly in court.”

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said Spencer had been suspended with immediate effect and would no longer represent the party in Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the charges followed an investigation into the alleged incidents.

Last month, the Labour Party said it had suspended MP Dan Norris after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl and rape.

(With inputs from agencies)

