Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Tory donor Amersi accused of trying to suppress truth

Mohamed Amersi

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SENIOR Conservative MP has accused the governing party’s major donor Mohamed Amersi of trying to suppress truth using legal threats.

David Davis told the Commons that sections of a report, which alleged Amersi “mired in an international corruption scandal”, were withdrawn after the telecoms tycoon’s lawyers claimed they were defamatory.

The report, titled ‘Losing Our Moral Compass’ published by King’s College London last year had been authored by Labour MP Margaret Hodge who heads the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on anti-corruption and responsible tax.

The sections contained details of a 2021 media investigation based on the Pandora papers leak, which said Amersi advised on the structure of a deal that was later found to be a £162m bribe for the daughter of the then president of Uzbekistan, the Guardian reported.

Davis said the attempts to remove “important information” from public view were made “in the knowledge that lengthy legal battles will likely bankrupt politicians, journalists, academic institutions and whistleblowers.”

However, Amersi, who backed Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign, denied the accusations, saying they were “erroneous”.

He said in a statement, “Both parliamentarians were, in a constructive and non-hostile tone, invited to correct their factual narratives and inspect all underlying documents but chose not to do.”

“The same appalling conduct was followed by some journalists covering the story. At no time was litigation threatened nor were articles required to be taken down; simply the erroneous facts to be corrected.”

He also urged the parliamentarians “to stop being cowards” and challenged them to “confront me with any evidence they have.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Post Office apologises for not handing over racist files to public inquiry
News
Adelaide woman bound and buried alive in act of revenge, court hears
News
Couple sue neighbour for ‘shoddy’ luxury gym at Middlesex home
News
Sadiq Khan’s clean air zone plans for London fuel racist abuse online
UK
Church of England’s synod to discuss blessings for same-sex unions
News
London mayoral polls: Mozammel Hossain emerges as surprise Tory contender
UK
Imperial College to rename central library after Nobel-winning Pakistani physicist
News
Britain wants permanent seat for India in UN Security Council
UK
British Indian driver gets seven years in jail for drug possession
UK
London city alderman hopeful Sushil Saluja calls for action to save local shops
News
Met Police reopen probe into lockdown breaches at Conservative HQ
News
Lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW