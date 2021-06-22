Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096

News

Tories accused of creating ‘culture war’ after Education Committee’s ‘white privilege’ report

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

NOT HAPPY with a recent education committee report- that says white working-class pupils have been “let down” by England’s education system- a Labour MP has accused Tories of trying to create a “culture war”.

Referring to “white privilege” – a term defined as white people benefiting from particular advantages in society – the report published on Tuesday (22) claims that its use may have contributed towards “systemic neglect of white disadvantaged communities” and the promotion of the idea in schools is both “divisive” and damaging to the children.

Reacting to the contents of report, Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside and a member of the committee herself, said she disowned the report and is not happy “about the whole section on white privilege”.

“The inquiry cherry picked data. I think they were trying to create a bit of a culture war,” Johnson said. 

Titled “The Forgotten: How White Working-class Pupils Have Been Let Down, and How to Change It”, the report by Conservative-dominated Commons’ Education Committee also raised the issue of a lack of targeted support for disadvantaged white pupil.

Examining why poor white children underperform as compared with other disadvantaged groups, the report says that “an industry” has emerged to support disadvantaged non-white pupils but the same is not available to white pupils.  

Highlighting how white working-class pupils who live in poor areas are not eligible for free school meals, underperform to a greater extent than their similarly disadvantaged peers in other ethnic groups – particularly outside London. The report found that among five-year-olds, only 53 per cent of poor white British pupils meet the expected standard of development, one of the lowest percentages for any disadvantaged ethnic group.

And the proportion of poor white British pupils going to university is 16 per cent, the lowest of any ethnic group other than travelers. The report rejects the government’s view that poverty is solely to blame.

Committee chairman Robert Halfon said it is a “major social injustice” that so little has been done to address this gap and accused the government of “muddled thinking” in suggesting it is due to poverty.

“If you think it’s about poverty, then it doesn’t explain why most other ethnic groups do much better,” Halfon said.

Meanwhile, a Department for Education spokesman said that the government is focused on levelling up opportunity so that “no young person is left behind”.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Hosting American bases may lead to revenge attacks in Pakistan: Imran Khan
News
Draft of new NHS data strategy unveiled ahead of consultation over summer
News
US Chambers of Commerce launches new campaign to double H-1B visa quota
News
British foreign secretary Raab starts three-nation tour to Southeast Asia
UK
Exclusive: How Prince’s Trust transformed young people’s lives during pandemic
UK
Regulator instructs funeral businesses to specify prices
PAKISTAN
Pakistan gets 1.55 million SinoVac doses from China
News
Covid booster shots expected in autumn; one million jabs booked in two days
UK
Leading social media platforms unite to support UK’s Covid-19 vaccine drive
PAKISTAN
Pakistani cleric arrested for ‘abusing’ student
News
India vaccinates record 8 million in a single day as new guidelines come…
News
Batley and Spen byelection: Muslim voters upset over Labour’s stance suggesting major vote…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hosting American bases may lead to revenge attacks in Pakistan:…
NHS announces funding boost to fight Covid impact on children’s…
Tories accused of creating ‘culture war’ after Education Committee’s ‘white…
Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Thalapathy Vijay
Draft of new NHS data strategy unveiled ahead of consultation…
Shahid Kapoor on his digital debut: I’m very nervous