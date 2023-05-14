Top 5 things to do in Kashmir

Tourists enjoying boating at Dal Lake, Sri Nagar, Jammu & Kashmir, India (iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Amid political turmoil in neighbouring countries, India, as the current G20 presidency, is poised to make a bold statement by hosting the third G20 tourism working group meeting in the picturesque region of Kashmir.

From May 22 to 24, the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar will be abuzz with global delegates coming together to discuss and shape the future of tourism. Amidst the discussions, the delegates will also have the opportunity to experience the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir, including a memorable visit to the ski resort town of Gulmarg.

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Kashmir is a breathtakingly beautiful region that offers visitors a mesmerising blend of pristine landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. From serene lakes to majestic mountains, this “Paradise on Earth” has something for every traveller. Just a little more than a week ahead of the tourism working group meeting, let’s explore the top 5 things to do in Kashmir.

1. Explore the iconic Dal Lake: No visit to Kashmir is complete without experiencing the serene beauty of Dal Lake. Take a shikara ride (traditional wooden boat) across its calm waters, marvel at the floating gardens, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local life on the houseboats. Don’t miss the mesmerising sunset views here.

2. Visit the enchanting Mughal Gardens: Wander through the enchanting Mughal Gardens, such as Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, and Chashme Shahi. These meticulously manicured gardens, with their terraced lawns, cascading fountains, and blooming flowers, offer a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

3. Trek to the majestic Himalayas: Embark on a thrilling trek through the picturesque Himalayas. Kashmir offers several trekking routes, such as the famous Great Lakes Trek, Tarsar Marsar Trek, and the stunningly beautiful Gulmarg Apharwat Trek. Enjoy breathtaking views, encounter local wildlife, and connect with nature at its finest.

4. Discover the pristine beauty of Gulmarg: Head to Gulmarg, a picturesque hill station known for its snow-capped peaks and glistening meadows. You can indulge in adventure activities like skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing during winter, or take a scenic gondola ride to Apharwat Peak for panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.

5. Immerse yourself in spiritual bliss at Hazratbal Shrine: Visit the revered Hazratbal Shrine, a significant Muslim pilgrimage site. Located on the banks of Dal Lake, this white marble shrine houses a sacred relic—the Prophet Muhammad’s hair. Experience the serenity of the place and witness the religious fervour of devotees.