Love can happen anytime, anywhere! Even on the sets, if you happen to be a television actor working day and night on shows which run for multiple years. The television industry abounds with celebrities who fell in true love while working together. While some of them grew apart after their shows came to an end, others went on to take their relationship to the next level and got hitched in following years. Today, Eastern Eye brings you top 10 TV celebs who married their co-stars.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

One of the most loved actresses on Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi was in a steady relationship with actor Ssharad Malhotra. Both of them met and grew close on the sets of their long-running show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006-09) on ZEE TV. After a long courtship of a decade, the couple called it quits in 2015.

Divyanka was going through a tough time. She found a soulmate in her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013-19) co-star Vivek Dahiya who supported her and stood by her in her tough time. They did not immediately begin dating when they met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera. But after a couple of months, Dahiya proposed Divyanka on her birthday and the latter could not stop her heart from melting. The couple walked down the aisle on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met each other on the sets of Colors’ long-running show Sasural Simar Ka (2011-17), produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. After a successful stint, Ibrahim quit the show in 2013. It was then the two realized that they had fallen head over heels in love with each other.

But Dipika was already married to Raunak Samson at that time. However, their marriage had hit the rock bottom and was on the verge of breaking apart. The actress divorced Raunak in 2015. In 2017, she went on to participate in Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple got married on February 22, 2018.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal first met on the sets of their immensely popular youth show Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008-10). While Irani entered showbiz in 2007, Sehgal made his acting debut with Miley Jab Hum Tum.

It was not love at first sight for the two, but the duo had a good time shooting for the show which topped the TRP chart every now and then. Soon, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal came closer and love blossomed between the two. On January 25, 2016, the couple had a destination wedding in Goa.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

These two fell for each other on screen and off while working together on the ZEE TV serial 12/24 Karol Bagh (2009-10). Though the daily soap did not run for long, by the end of it Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey were dating.

Later, they went on to participate in the popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 (2012-13) where Ravi proposed Sargun for marriage. The couple finally tied the knot on December 7, 2013.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Regarded as one of the most powerful married couples in the telly town, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee first met together on the sets of Sagar Arts’ mythological show Ramayan (2008-09) where they played Ram and Sita respectively.

The show received great response from the audience and everyone adored the chemistry that Gurmeet and Debina shared on the show. Eventually things got serious between the two and they married in 2011.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta met when Star Plus launched Pyaar Ke Do Naam…Ek Radha Ek Shyaam (2006). Though the show did not click with the audience, something definitely clicked between its lead pair.

News about Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta having in a torrid relationship hit the headlines as soon as the show in 2006. The lovebirds did not hide their relationship and tied the knot in 2008.

Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani

After first meeting each other while shooting for an ad campaign, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani shared the screen space in Ekta Kapoor’s smash hit show Kutumb (2001-2003). By now, they knew they wanted to be together forever.

After impressing audiences with their crackling chemistry in Kutumb, the couple went on to star together in Star Plus’ iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2002-08). After two years of courtship, Hiten and Gauri tied the nuptial knot on April 29, 2003. The couple has two children.

Gautami Gadgil and Ram Kapoor

After meeting on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s Ghar Ek Mandir (2000-02), Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil could not stop falling for each other. They charmed audiences as Rahul and Aanchal. And right after their show ended its run, the couple married each other on February 14, 2003.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil have diametrically opposite personalities, but they say that opposites attract. The same happened in their case too and they have been together ever after. The couple now has two precious kids.

Sai Deodhar and Shakti Anand

Sai Deodhar and Shakti Anand met while the two were playing the lead pair on the hit Star Plus show Saara Aakash (2003-05). They got to spend a lot of time together and soon their friendship turned into love.

Interestingly, Sai was already engaged at that time to a US-based businessman. But after spending time with Shakti Anand and knowing him better, she knew she was the one for her. The actress called off her engagement and exchanged vows with Shakti Arora on January 30, 2005.

Shalmalee Desai and Avinash Sachdev

When we talk about actors who married their co-stars, we usually think of couples who romanced on screen as the romantic pair. In that is what you think, Shalmalee Desai and Avinash Sachdev do not fit the bill as they played sister-in-law and brother-in-law on Star Plus’ show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir (2013-15).

The show did not turn out to be as successful as its predecessor, but it did manage to bring the two really close. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir ended its run in 2015, and the couple tied the knot right after its conclusion.