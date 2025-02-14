Top 10 smartwatches for women in 2025: Must-have picks!

Let’s be real, in 2025, a smartwatch isn’t just a gadget—it’s your personal assistant, fitness coach, and style statement all in one. Whether you’re tracking workouts, managing a busy schedule, or simply looking for an elegant accessory to complement your outfit, 2025 has some incredible options for women.



We know that with so many options on the market, choosing the perfect one can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up the top 10 smartwatches for women, offering the best in functionality, fashion, and fitness tracking. Let’s dive in!



1. Apple Watch Series 10 – The Ultimate All-Rounder



Why It’s Great: Apple continues to lead the way with the Series 10, featuring a larger, brighter display and cutting-edge health tracking, including ECG, sleep apnoea detection, and menstrual cycle monitoring. The sleek Jet Black and Rose Gold finishes add a touch of class, whether you're at work or the gym.

✔ Seamless iPhone integration

✔ Comprehensive health tracking

✔ Stylish design for every occasion



Best For: iPhone users who want a premium, feature-packed smartwatch.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – High-Tech Meets High-Fashion



Why It’s Great: The Galaxy Watch 7 is a powerhouse for Android users, featuring AI-powered health insights, sleep tracking, and body composition analysis. Its sleek design with ultra-thin bezels and customisable straps makes it a stunning blend of technology and fashion.

✔ High-precision GPS for outdoor workouts

✔ Advanced sleep and stress tracking

✔ Premium look with multiple strap options



Best For: Android users who want a stylish smartwatch packed with health features.

3. Garmin Lily 2 Active – The Chic Fitness Companion

Why It’s Great: Specifically designed for women, the Garmin Lily 2 Active combines fashion with function. It offers menstrual and pregnancy tracking alongside detailed fitness insights. With its delicate patterned lens and slim straps, it's one of the most elegant fitness trackers available.

✔ Fashionable, lightweight design

✔ Comprehensive women’s health tracking

✔ Perfect for everyday wear and workouts



Best For: Women who want a stylish yet functional fitness tracker.

4. Fitbit Versa 4 – Affordable and Feature-Packed

Why It’s Great: If you're looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch without compromising on features, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a solid choice. It includes built-in GPS, 40+ exercise modes, and a battery life of over six days. Plus, its slim, curved design ensures maximum comfort.

✔ Great value for money

✔ Built-in GPS for accurate tracking

✔ Long battery life for all-day use



Best For: Women looking for an affordable yet stylish smartwatch.

5. Google Pixel Watch 3 – The Smart Choice for Android Users

Why It’s Great: The Google Pixel Watch 3 is perfectly optimised for Android lovers, featuring a refined circular design, vibrant AMOLED display, and Fitbit-powered fitness tracking. It also includes Google Assistant and Nest smart home control, making everyday tasks even easier.

✔ Google Assistant & Nest integration

✔ Bright, always-on AMOLED display

✔ Advanced fitness tracking powered by Fitbit



Best For: Android users who want a premium, Google-integrated smartwatch.

6. Huawei Watch GT 5 – Elegance That Lasts

Why It’s Great: The Huawei Watch GT 5 is a perfect mix of luxury and practicality, featuring stainless steel craftsmanship and an impressive two-week battery life. It’s equipped with TruSense health tracking, heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep analysis.

✔ Premium stainless steel design

✔ Ultra-long battery life

✔ Comprehensive health tracking



Best For: Women who love style and long-lasting battery life.

7. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro – Affordable and Power-Packed

Why It’s Great: Need an affordable tracker that does it all? The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro is a fantastic choice. With its 1.74-inch OLED display, 21-day battery life, and essential fitness tracking features, it's an absolute steal.

✔ Super lightweight and comfortable

✔ Long-lasting battery life

✔ Incredible value for money



Best For: Women who want a minimalist yet efficient fitness tracker.

8. Fossil Gen 6 – Classic Elegance with Smart Features

Why It’s Great: If you love the classic look of traditional watches but want modern smart features, the Fossil Gen 6 is a perfect pick. Running on Wear OS, it offers Google Assistant integration, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

✔ Timeless, classic design

✔ Google Wear OS compatibility

✔ Customisable watch faces and straps



Best For: Women who want a smartwatch with a touch of old-school elegance.

9. Amazfit GTR 5 – The Stylish Fitness Powerhouse

Why It’s Great: The Amazfit GTR 5 delivers top-tier fitness tracking with 120+ sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. It’s a budget-friendly alternative to premium brands without sacrificing style or features.



✔ 120+ sports tracking modes

✔ Alexa voice assistant built-in

✔ Long battery life of up to 14 days



Best For: Women who want an affordable smartwatch with professional-level fitness tracking.

10. Withings ScanWatch 2 – The Hybrid Health Guru

Why It’s Great: The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the best hybrid smartwatch, offering a classic analog face with cutting-edge health monitoring. It features ECG tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep apnoea detection—all in a sleek, minimalist design.



✔ Hybrid analog-digital display

✔ Medical-grade health tracking

✔ 30-day battery life



Best For: Women who love a classic watch with advanced health features.

Final Thoughts

Your smartwatch isn’t just about telling time—it’s about making the most of your time! Whether you’re drawn to the high-tech elegance of the Apple Watch Series 10 or the budget-friendly power of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, there’s a perfect pick for everyone.



Ready to upgrade your wrist game? Check out these top picks and find the perfect smartwatch for you!