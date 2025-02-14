Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Top 10 smartwatches for women in 2025: Must-have picks!

Find the perfect smartwatch with top features, sleek designs, and advanced health tracking for every lifestyle.

Top 10 smartwatches for women in 2025: Must-have picks!

Elevate your style and tech game with the best smartwatches for women in 2025

Amazon
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Let’s be real, in 2025, a smartwatch isn’t just a gadget—it’s your personal assistant, fitness coach, and style statement all in one. Whether you’re tracking workouts, managing a busy schedule, or simply looking for an elegant accessory to complement your outfit, 2025 has some incredible options for women.

We know that with so many options on the market, choosing the perfect one can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up the top 10 smartwatches for women, offering the best in functionality, fashion, and fitness tracking. Let’s dive in!

1. Apple Watch Series 10 – The Ultimate All-Rounder

  • Why It’s Great: Apple continues to lead the way with the Series 10, featuring a larger, brighter display and cutting-edge health tracking, including ECG, sleep apnoea detection, and menstrual cycle monitoring. The sleek Jet Black and Rose Gold finishes add a touch of class, whether you're at work or the gym.

✔ Seamless iPhone integration
✔ Comprehensive health tracking
✔ Stylish design for every occasion

Best For: iPhone users who want a premium, feature-packed smartwatch.

🔗Elevate your wrist game – Shop the Apple Watch Series 10 on Amazon UK!


Apple Watch Series 10: Smarter health tracking meets sleek, stylish designAmazon


2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – High-Tech Meets High-Fashion

  • Why It’s Great: The Galaxy Watch 7 is a powerhouse for Android users, featuring AI-powered health insights, sleep tracking, and body composition analysis. Its sleek design with ultra-thin bezels and customisable straps makes it a stunning blend of technology and fashion.

✔ High-precision GPS for outdoor workouts
✔ Advanced sleep and stress tracking
✔ Premium look with multiple strap options

Best For: Android users who want a stylish smartwatch packed with health features.

🔗Stay stylish and ahead of the game with the Galaxy Watch 7 - Shop now on Amazon UK!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Where cutting-edge tech meets effortless styleAmazon


3. Garmin Lily 2 Active – The Chic Fitness Companion

  • Why It’s Great: Specifically designed for women, the Garmin Lily 2 Active combines fashion with function. It offers menstrual and pregnancy tracking alongside detailed fitness insights. With its delicate patterned lens and slim straps, it's one of the most elegant fitness trackers available.

✔ Fashionable, lightweight design
✔ Comprehensive women’s health tracking
✔ Perfect for everyday wear and workouts

Best For: Women who want a stylish yet functional fitness tracker.

🔗 Elevate your fitness in style with the Garmin Lily 2 Active : Get yours today!

Garmin Lily 2 Active: Elegance meets wellness in a watch made for herAmazon


4. Fitbit Versa 4 – Affordable and Feature-Packed

  • Why It’s Great: If you're looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch without compromising on features, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a solid choice. It includes built-in GPS, 40+ exercise modes, and a battery life of over six days. Plus, its slim, curved design ensures maximum comfort.

✔ Great value for money
✔ Built-in GPS for accurate tracking
✔ Long battery life for all-day use

Best For: Women looking for an affordable yet stylish smartwatch.

🔗 Smart, stylish, and budget-friendly—Grab the Fitbit Versa 4 now!

Fitbit Versa 4: Smart fitness, sleek design, and unbeatable valueAmazon


5. Google Pixel Watch 3 – The Smart Choice for Android Users
  • Why It’s Great: The Google Pixel Watch 3 is perfectly optimised for Android lovers, featuring a refined circular design, vibrant AMOLED display, and Fitbit-powered fitness tracking. It also includes Google Assistant and Nest smart home control, making everyday tasks even easier.

✔ Google Assistant & Nest integration
✔ Bright, always-on AMOLED display
✔ Advanced fitness tracking powered by Fitbit

Best For: Android users who want a premium, Google-integrated smartwatch.

🔗Effortless connectivity and cutting-edge tech—Get the Google Pixel Watch 3 now!

Google Pixel Watch 3: Smart, stylish, and seamlessly AndroidAmazon


6. Huawei Watch GT 5 – Elegance That Lasts

  • Why It’s Great: The Huawei Watch GT 5 is a perfect mix of luxury and practicality, featuring stainless steel craftsmanship and an impressive two-week battery life. It’s equipped with TruSense health tracking, heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep analysis.

✔ Premium stainless steel design
✔ Ultra-long battery life
✔ Comprehensive health tracking

Best For: Women who love style and long-lasting battery life.

🔗Timeless design and powerful performance—Get the Huawei Watch GT 5 now!

Huawei Watch GT 5: Timeless elegance with battery life to matchAmazon


7. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro – Affordable and Power-Packed

  • Why It’s Great: Need an affordable tracker that does it all? The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro is a fantastic choice. With its 1.74-inch OLED display, 21-day battery life, and essential fitness tracking features, it's an absolute steal.

✔ Super lightweight and comfortable
✔ Long-lasting battery life
✔ Incredible value for money

Best For: Women who want a minimalist yet efficient fitness tracker.

🔗Big on features, light on price—Get the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro now!

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro: Big on features, light on priceAmazon


8. Fossil Gen 6 – Classic Elegance with Smart Features
  • Why It’s Great: If you love the classic look of traditional watches but want modern smart features, the Fossil Gen 6 is a perfect pick. Running on Wear OS, it offers Google Assistant integration, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

✔ Timeless, classic design
✔ Google Wear OS compatibility
✔ Customisable watch faces and straps

Best For: Women who want a smartwatch with a touch of old-school elegance.

🔗 Timeless style meets smart tech—Elevate your look with the Fossil Gen 6 now!

Timeless style meets modern tech—Fossil Gen 6 keeps you connected in eleganceAmazon



9. Amazfit GTR 5 – The Stylish Fitness Powerhouse
  • Why It’s Great: The Amazfit GTR 5 delivers top-tier fitness tracking with 120+ sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. It’s a budget-friendly alternative to premium brands without sacrificing style or features.

✔ 120+ sports tracking modes
✔ Alexa voice assistant built-in
✔ Long battery life of up to 14 days

Best For: Women who want an affordable smartwatch with professional-level fitness tracking.

🔗 Power up your fitness in style—Get the Amazfit GTR 5 today!


Amazfit GTR 5 – Smart, stylish, and built for peak performanceAmazon


10. Withings ScanWatch 2 – The Hybrid Health Guru

  • Why It’s Great: The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the best hybrid smartwatch, offering a classic analog face with cutting-edge health monitoring. It features ECG tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep apnoea detection—all in a sleek, minimalist design.

✔ Hybrid analog-digital display
✔ Medical-grade health tracking
✔ 30-day battery life

Best For: Women who love a classic watch with advanced health features.

🔗 Timeless design meets advanced health tracking—Get the Withings ScanWatch 2 today!

Withings ScanWatch 2 – Timeless design meets advanced health trackingAmazon


Final Thoughts
Your smartwatch isn’t just about telling time—it’s about making the most of your time! Whether you’re drawn to the high-tech elegance of the Apple Watch Series 10 or the budget-friendly power of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, there’s a perfect pick for everyone.

Ready to upgrade your wrist game? Check out these top picks and find the perfect smartwatch for you!

apple watch series 10samsung galaxy watch 7garmin lily 2 activefitbit versa 4google pixel watch 3huawei watch gt 5xiaomi smart band 9 profossil gen 7amazfit gtr 5withings scanwatch 2smartwatches - wearable devices

Related News

Deepika Padukone stuns in Cartier’s 63.76 carat necklace at an exclusive jewellery event in Dubai
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone stuns in Cartier’s 63.76 carat necklace at an exclusive jewellery event in Dubai

Aga Khan IV tribute: ‘His vision and impact transcended borders, faiths and generations’
Comment

Aga Khan IV tribute: ‘His vision and impact transcended borders, faiths and generations’

Naushad Jivraj
Mariah Carey
Entertainment

Mariah Carey to headline Brighton Pride 2025: Iconic comeback set to break records

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up after the viral Grammys stunt?
Entertainment

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up after the viral Grammys stunt?

More For You

Prudential to list Indian asset management venture

Prudential chief executive Anil Wadhwani

Prudential to list Indian asset management venture

INSURER Prudential plc announced that it is considering a partial listing of its stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management, one of India's leading investment firms. The news sent Prudential's shares soaring by 5.8 per cent to close at 722p on the London Stock Exchange.

The FTSE 100 company currently holds a 49 per cent stake in the Indian joint venture, which market analysts estimate to be worth around £4 billion. ICICI Bank, which owns the remaining 51 per cent, has confirmed its intention to maintain its majority shareholding, emphasising its "long-term commitment" to the partnership that began in 1998, reported the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
NatWest-Reuters

The bank has set a new performance target, aiming for a return on tangible equity of 15-16 per cent in 2025 and above 15 per cent by 2027. (Photo: Reuters)

What’s driving NatWest’s better-than-expected profit growth?

NATWEST reported higher-than-expected annual profit on Friday, supported by its growth strategy, improved productivity, and capital management efforts.

The bank, which once had assets worth 2.2 trillion pounds—more than twice the size of the British economy—has undergone years of restructuring to focus mainly on domestic consumer and mortgage lending.

Keep ReadingShow less
London business district
A general view shows the London's financial district from an office window in Canary Wharf. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy grows 0.1 per cent in fourth quarter, defying expectations

THE UK economy expanded by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2024, contrary to forecasts of a contraction, according to official data released on Thursday.

The growth, supported by a stronger-than-expected 0.4 per cent rise in December, offers some relief to chancellor Rachel Reeves as she navigates broader economic challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
BP-Reuters

Fourth-quarter profit dropped 61 per cent compared to the previous year, marking BP’s weakest results since Q4 2020, when the pandemic reduced global oil demand. (Photo: Reuters)

BP reports lowest quarterly profit in four years, plans strategy reset

BP reported a quarterly profit of £943 million on Tuesday, falling short of expectations and marking its lowest in four years.

The company said it plans a "fundamental reset" of its strategy, days after reports that Elliott Management had taken a stake in the oil major.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shein-Reuters

Shein had aimed to go public in London in the first half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals in the UK and China. (Photo: Reuters)

Shein cuts valuation to £40 billion for London listing

SHEIN is preparing to lower its valuation to around £40 billion for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in London, according to three Reuters sources familiar with the matter.

This is nearly 25 per cent lower than the company's 2023 fundraising valuation as it faces increasing challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc