Top 10 motivational tips from Nehal Chudasama

The actress of MX Player web series Tu Zakhm Hai share some tips that have helped her slay all the challenges that have come her way

By: Nehal Chudasama

Beauty queen turned actress Nehal Chudasama has gone from winning Miss India Universe in 2018 to delivering winning performances on projects including popular MX Player web series Tu Zakhm Hai.

The beauty with brains also uses her platform to promote body positivity and self-confidence, along with being an advocate for mental health awareness, empowering women, and environmental sustainability.

Eastern Eye got the rising star to share key motivational tips that have helped her. Before sharing the personal top 10, she said: “Being from the pageant industry has indeed helped me a lot in striking a proper balance between my personal and professional life, while pursuing a career in acting. Here are some tips that have helped me slay all the challenges that have come my way.”

Set clear goals: To be productive in life, it is important to know what you want to achieve and be passionate about it. So, make sure your goals are specific, measurable, and achievable. Once you have an idea of that specific destination, it is easier to find a path to reach it. Let it be a beacon of light to guide you forward. Having that clarity is the first step to achieving whatever we desire in life.

Break it down: Don’t try to achieve everything in one go. That is a sure-fire way to trip yourself over. Breaking down big goals into smaller steps makes it easier to move forward. Breaking down a goal into smaller more manageable steps makes it easier to learn and overcome challenges. This can help you stay motivated, as you have the feeling of gratitude while working towards your larger goal.

Focus on the positive: While there are many things that will make you feel discouraged, try focusing on what you have achieved and move forward, rather than thinking of what hasn’t been accomplished yet. Positivity will always give you that added boost of energy and motivation, while negativity will hold you back. So, fill your head with empowering thoughts and use it as fuel to get a boost.

Visualise success: Just as positive thoughts attract positivity, it is also important to imagine yourself achieving your goals and how you will feel when you reach them. Visualisation can help you stay focused and motivated. Many manifest what they want because there is a long-held belief that whatever you put out into the universe, it will be given back to you. Make a mood board if needed and stick it on the wall.

Have a strong circle: Spend time with people who inspire and motivate you. Surrounding yourself with positive people, who will cheer on your success and keep believing in you is so important. This itself will lead to a wave of positivity and motivation, which will subsequently carry you towards your goals quicker.

Remain healthy: Always take care of your health. A lot of our productivity comes from how well we feel. It is important that you exercise, eat properly, and get enough sleep. Mental and physical health can have a big impact on your motivation levels, drive and how well you do a task. So, it is important to make time for self-care.

Reward yourself: This is the oldest trick in the book and an extremely important one too. After reaching a goal, reward yourself in a way that is meaningful to you. Perhaps even use that promise of rewarding yourself as motivation. Keep celebrating those small successes and be around people who are happy to see you do well in life.

Keep learning: This is so important. Learn from failure, don’t get discouraged by it. It is a sign that you gave it a shot. Use any failure or setback as an opportunity to learn and grow, as it will be your stepping stone to success. Keep learning about whatever you want to achieve. Continuously learning can help you stay motivated and engaged. It will also make you stronger. That process of discovery helps perfect your art, while keeping your curiosity and engagement levels high.

Stay organised: To achieve something in life, it is important to manage your time correctly. Being organised can help you stay focused and avoid distractions or feeling overwhelmed, thus helping you get more done, which will feel motivating. Write it down and stick it on the wall if you need to.

Enjoy the journey: Last but definitely not least, the journey will always be more enjoyable and fulfilling than the destination. Instead of being overwhelmed by any struggle, see it as a big, beautiful adventure story with you as the lead. Enjoy each moment because it is a stepping stone that will lead you towards where you need to be.

