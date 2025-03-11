IN THE HEART of London's post-pandemic recovery stands Tony Matharu, a man whose vision extends far beyond his remarkable property empire.

As the founder and chairman of Central London Alliance, Matharu has mobilised over 20,000 organisations in a determined mission to revitalise the capital's business, hospitality, cultural and retail sectors.

"London remains the best place to live, work, visit, and invest," Matharu has said, whose commitment to the city is evident in his recent acquisition spree. Through his Integrity International Group, he secured three iconic properties in 2024 alone – including the £47 million Albany House near St James's Park, where he's developing a 526-key luxury hotel in London's first skyscraper.

Matharu's approach combines business acumen with genuine civic passion. In September, he captained a team that set a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon playing pickleball at the Crescent in Tower Hill, following a similar padel-playing record in 2023.

"Setting a new Guinness World Record was an opportunity to showcase innovation, resilience and sporting excellence in our great global city," Matharu said. "It also allowed us to raise awareness and funds for charity."

This self-described "true Londoner" traces his success to values instilled by his mother, who raised him and his brothers after their father's early death. She provided not only the initial seed capital for their business but also the moral foundation for his later achievements.

"All this would not have happened if it was not for her and her ambitions for us," Matharu reflected, acknowledging her "drive, strength, courage and most importantly, the values."

The Matharu hospitality story began modestly in the 1980s when Tony and his brothers Harpal and Raj converted empty office space into hotels. Their Grange Group eventually grew to 17 four- and five-star London hotels before they sold four prime properties to Queensgate Investments for £1 billion in 2019.

Now heading Blue Orchid Hospitality, Matharu specialises in transforming heritage properties into luxury accommodation while preserving their historic character. His portfolio includes the Westminster-based Wellington and Rochester hotels, the award-winning Tower Suites, and Tower Residences – a restored Victorian building near the Tower of London.

Matharu's philanthropic work centres around Integrity International Trust, which employs a systematic three-step approach to sustainable community development: identifying specific needs, collaborating with experts while prioritising local employment, and monitoring projects for sustainable impact. The Trust focuses particularly on supporting victims of sex trafficking and providing health, welfare and skills training for vulnerable populations.

His community engagement extends to serving as a board member of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman of its Asian Business Association business group. He's

also a patron of the Oracle Cancer Trust and the London Indian Film Festival, while supporting numerous arts initiatives including the Darbar Music Festival.