  • Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Tom Hanks sees Idris Elba as new James Bond

Idris has been speculated as the new 007 for a long time now but he is still to address the news with affirmation.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

The world waits for the new James Bond as actor Daniel Craig concluded his Bond journey with the movie No Time to Die in 2021. Actor Tom Hanks has given his input for the new James Bond and it is none other than Idris Elba.

According to Deadline, Hanks said he sees Idris as the new James Bond.

As per a report by Deadline citing BBC, Hanks said, “Understand this, James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.”

The conversation came up when Hanks was questioned about airbrushing of books for modern audiences.

Elba earlier explained his close relations with the producers of the Bond Franchise but also cleared the fact that they have never asked him to give an audition.

Elba said, “I can’t speak for them, but from my perspective, there’s never been any sort of truth to any of it. It’s a compliment and it’s an honour, but it’s not a truth.”

At the time of the movie release of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Elba commented on the rumours by stating, “My Bond audition? Oh my God, no! I’ve been saying for years, no… The martini line is a bit cheeky, isn’t it?”

The event was regarding Tom’s debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece release.

