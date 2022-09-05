Website Logo
  Monday, September 05, 2022
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is still unstoppable; becomes the sixth film ever to pass $700 million at the domestic box office

On September 2, Top Gun: Maverick completed its 100 days in Indian cinemas and is still going pretty strong in several theatres.

Top Gun: Maverick Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Despite being in cinemas for over three months, and now made available on streaming services, Tom Cruise’s latest flick Top Gun: Maverick is still unstoppable at the box office.

The film is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun and sees Cruise reprise the role of Pete Mitchell, who has been tasked with training a team of young hotshot Top Gun pilots for a daring mission behind enemy lines.

The sequel also boasts Miles Teller, Anthony Edwards, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer on the cast.

And now, Top Gun: Maverick has made a whopping $700 million at the domestic box office in 15 weeks. The Joseph Kosinski directorial crossed the coveted milestone on Saturday, becoming only the sixth film in history to do so. As per reports, the film is now hours away from crossing Black Panther’s $700.42 million lifetime collection to emerge as the fifth-biggest domestic release of all time.

If we talk about the worldwide collection of the film, Top Gun Maverick has made over $1.42 billion, making it the biggest film of 2022. It is also the biggest film in the history of Paramount Pictures and, of course, the biggest film of Cruise’s career. It is the biggest film since December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As we assume that it will overtake Black Panther soon, Top Gun: Maverick will trail Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($812 million), Avengers: Endgame ($858 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) on the all-time list.

On September 2, Top Gun: Maverick completed its 100 days in Indian cinemas, and surprisingly, it is still going pretty strong in several theatres.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

