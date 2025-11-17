Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Cruise’s raw confession about cinema turns his honorary Oscar into the night’s biggest talking point

The actor accepts the honour ahead of his upcoming film with Iñárritu.

Tom Cruise honorary Oscar

Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar at Governors Awards after emotional speech

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Tom Cruise receives the honorary Oscar
  • Alejandro G. Iñárritu presents the award ahead of their upcoming film
  • Cruise gives a raw, steady speech on why cinema still drives him
  • Past Oscar nods and new projects give the night extra weight

Tom Cruise’s honorary Oscar moment drew a strong response at the Governors Awards, cutting through an already packed night as he stepped up to the stage. The actor used the moment to talk about cinema’s pull on him and dropped one line that stuck: making films is not his job; it is part of him.

Tom Cruise honorary Oscar Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar at Governors Awards after emotional speech Getty Images


Why the honorary Oscar hit harder for Tom Cruise

The honorary Oscar comes after decades of work that have seen Cruise take risks most actors avoid. Iñárritu, who is directing him in a new film out next year, introduced him with a short, warm nod to his drive.

Cruise spoke about how cinema took him around the world. He said it taught him to respect differences and to see what people share. The room held still when he said audiences “laugh together” and “feel together” no matter where they are from.

He also pointed back to his childhood. A dark cinema, a single beam of light, and a world that suddenly looked wider than the one he knew, and you could tell he meant it.

Tom Cruise honorary Oscar Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar as standout moment of the Governors AwardsGetty Images


How Tom Cruise framed the power of cinema

Cruise talked about a hunger that started early for adventure, knowledge, stories and people. He said that beam of light changed things for him. That line: “it is who I am” was not delivered like a PR-trained statement; instead, it felt like something he has carried for years.

Tom Cruise honorary Oscar Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar and delivers one of the night’s strongest speechesGetty Images


Tom Cruise’s Oscar history and what it shows now

He has four Oscar nominations in the past. Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, Supporting Actor nod for Magnolia, and a Best Picture nod as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick. He is now working on Iñárritu’s untitled drama, due next year, and is circling big titles again, including Broadsword and an Edge of Tomorrow follow-up.


Who else stood out at the Governors Awards

Debbie Allen picked up her honorary Oscar from Cynthia Erivo. Wynn Thomas got his honour for years of work in production design. Dolly Parton wasn’t able to come because of health concerns and sent a video message instead for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The red carpet was packed. Jennifer Lawrence walked through. So did Michael B Jordan, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tom Cruise honorary Oscar Honorees Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas pose onstage during the 16th Governors Awards Getty Images


Cruise did not stay long after the speech. Quick chats, a few photos, then he slipped out. Classic him, really.

alejandro g irritugovernors awardshonorary oscartom cruise

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship

UK university honours Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her journey as a Bollywood star turned educator

Highlights:

  • A new Fellowship from the University of Worcester puts Swaroop back where her academic journey began
  • The Bollywood star-turned-educator says the honour feels “full circle”
  • Her work in life-skills learning for children has gained global attention
  • Worcester already gave her an Honorary Doctorate in 2018
  • She’s also receiving the TREE Award for 2025–26

The University of Worcester has honoured Bollywood star turned educator Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her contribution to creative education. The recognition brings her back to the campus where she completed her PhD on drama-based life skills training for children.

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship www.easterneye.biz

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us