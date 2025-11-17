Tom Cruise’s raw confession about cinema turns his honorary Oscar into the night’s biggest talking point

Highlights:

Tom Cruise receives the honorary Oscar

Alejandro G. Iñárritu presents the award ahead of their upcoming film

Cruise gives a raw, steady speech on why cinema still drives him

Past Oscar nods and new projects give the night extra weight

Tom Cruise’s honorary Oscar moment drew a strong response at the Governors Awards, cutting through an already packed night as he stepped up to the stage. The actor used the moment to talk about cinema’s pull on him and dropped one line that stuck: making films is not his job; it is part of him.

Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar at Governors Awards after emotional speech Getty Images





Why the honorary Oscar hit harder for Tom Cruise

The honorary Oscar comes after decades of work that have seen Cruise take risks most actors avoid. Iñárritu, who is directing him in a new film out next year, introduced him with a short, warm nod to his drive.

Cruise spoke about how cinema took him around the world. He said it taught him to respect differences and to see what people share. The room held still when he said audiences “laugh together” and “feel together” no matter where they are from.

He also pointed back to his childhood. A dark cinema, a single beam of light, and a world that suddenly looked wider than the one he knew, and you could tell he meant it.

Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar as standout moment of the Governors Awards Getty Images





How Tom Cruise framed the power of cinema

Cruise talked about a hunger that started early for adventure, knowledge, stories and people. He said that beam of light changed things for him. That line: “it is who I am” was not delivered like a PR-trained statement; instead, it felt like something he has carried for years.

Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar and delivers one of the night’s strongest speeches Getty Images





Tom Cruise’s Oscar history and what it shows now

He has four Oscar nominations in the past. Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, Supporting Actor nod for Magnolia, and a Best Picture nod as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick. He is now working on Iñárritu’s untitled drama, due next year, and is circling big titles again, including Broadsword and an Edge of Tomorrow follow-up.





Who else stood out at the Governors Awards

Debbie Allen picked up her honorary Oscar from Cynthia Erivo. Wynn Thomas got his honour for years of work in production design. Dolly Parton wasn’t able to come because of health concerns and sent a video message instead for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The red carpet was packed. Jennifer Lawrence walked through. So did Michael B Jordan, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Honorees Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas pose onstage during the 16th Governors Awards Getty Images





Cruise did not stay long after the speech. Quick chats, a few photos, then he slipped out. Classic him, really.