Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

FEATURES

‘To have and to heist’ book review: Implausible plot with colourful characters

With her fourth book, Canadian writer Sara Desai adds an extra layer to romantic comedy with an action-packed wedding heist

Sara Desai

By: Chiara Khan

CANADIAN writer Sara Desai has made a name for herself with romantic comedy books The Marriage Game, The Dating Plan and The Singles Table. With her fourth book she adds an extra layer with an action-packed wedding heist.

Down on her luck Simi Chopra is unemployed again, drowning in debt and living in horrid conditions. When her best friend is accused of stealing a multimillion-dollar diamond necklace, she teams up with a mysterious stranger to steal the precious treasure back. Simi sees it as an opportunity to help clear her friend and get the large reward, so sets out to turn a group of wholly under-qualified strangers into an elite heist crew, to take the necklace from dangerous criminals at a high-society wedding.

Sara Desai

British film Polite Society showed that a highly implausible action caper set around a wedding can work and this book somehow manages to do the same. The author blends together various story troupes into a fast food novel that gives readers an entertaining cocktail of comedy, romance, a heist, quirky characters, and unexpected surprises.

What gives this book real entertainment value is just how unskilled the heist team is, which generates laughter and adds unpredictability to the plot. The other thing that works in favour of this book is unexpected characters that pop up and a free-flowing writing style that moves along at a brisk pace. Those who like more serious books with a realistic plot won’t appreciate this escapist book and will likely get annoyed by many of the farfetched ideas. There isn’t as much romance and chemistry between the two leads, either.

This book is ultimately for those who want to read something that isn’t particularly brain-taxing and will give them a quick fix of entertainment on the pages. Those who do like this book should find the author’s previous work.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FEATURES
India Couture Week: Top Hindi movie stars turn showstoppers
FEATURES
Survivors’ stories are at the heart of new National Theatre play
FEATURES
Sapan Verma: Laughs should be universal, but the insight should be personal
FEATURES
Back on public view, Koh-i-Noor carries weight of UK’s colonial past
News
Leonardo DiCaprio praises Indian man’s discovery of rare subterranean fish
FEATURES
Dadaji’s Paintbrush: Beautiful children’s book of love, loss and hope
FEATURES
Anu Vaidyanathan: The comedy Blimp getting ready to rise
FEATURES
Revealed: Rabindranath Tagore’s muse who is buried in Edinburgh
FEATURES
Documentary film follows Indian journalist Ravish Kumar’s fight to present truth
FEATURES
Lambani artisans set Guinness record for creating most number of embroidery patches
FEATURES
Exclusive: Meera Syal wants more Asians in creative boardrooms
FEATURES
RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival: Dealing with the hot stuff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW