Tilda to support new, expectant mothers in Bangladesh

TILDA has announced the return of ‘Helping Mums Together’ campaign, as the rice brand extended its partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme for the sixth year.

The campaign will see Tilda funding an equivalent of one nutrition-boosting meal for new and expectant mothers in Bangladesh for every specially marked Tilda Pure Basmati Rice pack.

Jonathan Calland, head of external affairs at Tilda said: “We understand the vital role that nutrition plays in proper cognitive and physical development, especially in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life.

“For the past five years, we have helped provide the equivalent of almost six million nutrition-boosting meals to expectant and nursing mothers and young children who are most vulnerable to malnutrition.”

Jane Howard, head of communications, advocacy and marketing at the World Food Programme’s London Office added: “The work that we do with both refugees and local people in and around Cox’s Bazar is a vital part of our programme.

“Nutrition and food security are at crisis levels in Cox’s Bazar with 80 percent of new arrivals fully dependent on humanitarian assistance.

“Tilda’s support over the past five years has contributed to the wellbeing of those most at risk: malnourished mothers and children under the age of five. We are grateful for the support of Tilda for the sixth year.”

Influential TV chef, author and sustainability champion Cyrus Todiwala will support the campaign this year.

The special packs of Tilda Pure Basmati Rice and Tilda Basmati Rice pouches are now available in all major retailers nationwide.