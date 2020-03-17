Tiger Shroff turns Disco Dancer

Whenever we hear the word ‘disco dancer’, the first person that comes to our mind is Mithun Chakraborty. The veteran actor starred in a movie titled Disco Dancer and the song I Am A Disco Dancer is still loved by everyone.

Now, Tiger Shroff is all set to step into the shoes of Mithun Chakraborty. The actor will be seen in a music video titled I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0. Tiger took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted, “Getting the disco Groove back – 2.0 style! I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Dropping on Wednesday 18th March. On the Saregama Youtube channel. Stay tuned! #DiscoNeverDies #DND @saregama_official @akanksharmaa @ba.media @boscomartis @dipankardesignstudio @salimsulaimanmusic @bennydayalofficial.”

The song will be out tomorrow and we are excited to see Tiger doing some disco steps. While there’s no doubt that he is a great dancer, let’s hope that this new version doesn’t ruin the old song.

Well, this won’t be for the first time when Tiger will be shaking a leg on a recreated song. In his recently released film Baaghi 3, the actor had danced on the recreated versions of the songs Dus Bahane and Bhankas. While the songs had not much impressed the audiences, let’s hope that Tiger impresses in I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0.