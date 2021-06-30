Tiger Shroff starts filming Heropanti 2 in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 (2020), has added some interesting projects to his line-up lately. Some of his hugely anticipated upcoming films include Heropanti 2, Ganapath, Rambo and Baaghi 4. The actor started shooting for Heropanti 2 today in Mumbai.

Shroff is considered to be one of the best action stars working in Bollywood today. All his forthcoming films promise dollops of action, something his fans are looking forward to with bated breath.

Yesterday, Shroff shared an update on his film Heropanti 2, which got his fans really excited. The actor said that he begins shooting for the much-awaited action entertainer on Wednesday.

He made the revelation during an interactive session with fans on Instagram. During the session, one of the fans asked him about his next project to which he replied that it will be Heropanti 2.

When another fan asked him when will he begin shooting for the film, the actor said that it rolls on Wednesday. He further revealed that he will be shooting for the film in the city of Mumbai.

As the title clearly suggests, Heropanti 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti, which launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The film turned out to be a huge hit at the box office and the two actors never looked back again ever since.

Aside from Shroff, Heropanti 2 also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It will mark the actor’s second collaboration with Sutaria after Student of The Year 2 (2019), and with Siddiqui after Munna Michael (2017).

Ahmed Khan is directing the film for producer Sajid Nadiadwala. It is made under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

