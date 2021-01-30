Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath to feature two female leads?

By Murtuza Iqbal







Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath was announced in November 2020. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it will be a two-part franchise, and the first instalment will hit the big screen in 2022.

While we know that Tiger plays the titular role in it, the makers have not yet announced which actress will be seen opposite him in the film. Now, according to a report in the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Tiger will be seen romancing two actresses in the film.

A source told the portal, “It’s a two-part franchise and a tale that chronicles the emotional highs and lows of Ganpath’s character played by Tiger Shroff. It’s completely different from what he has done so far, more in the intense space with a strong undercurrent of vengeance and emotion that pushes him to take up and rule the boxing and underground MMA world.”







“The film has two strong female characters and the makers are in talks with two big names of the industry to come on board the film alongside Tiger. The paperwork is underway and everything should be locked in a fortnight,” added the source.

Well, we are surely excited to know which two actresses will be roped in to star opposite Tiger in the film.

While announcing Ganapath, Tiger had posted on Instagram, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath – get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @rajeev_chudasama.”







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)





Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start the shooting for Heropanti 2 which will be directed by Ahmed Khan and the movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.





