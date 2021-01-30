Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath to feature two female leads? - EasternEye
Trending Now

Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath to feature two female leads?


Tiger Shroff (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Tiger Shroff (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath was announced in November 2020. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it will be a two-part franchise, and the first instalment will hit the big screen in 2022.

While we know that Tiger plays the titular role in it, the makers have not yet announced which actress will be seen opposite him in the film. Now, according to a report in the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Tiger will be seen romancing two actresses in the film.

A source told the portal, “It’s a two-part franchise and a tale that chronicles the emotional highs and lows of Ganpath’s character played by Tiger Shroff. It’s completely different from what he has done so far, more in the intense space with a strong undercurrent of vengeance and emotion that pushes him to take up and rule the boxing and underground MMA world.”



“The film has two strong female characters and the makers are in talks with two big names of the industry to come on board the film alongside Tiger. The paperwork is underway and everything should be locked in a fortnight,” added the source.

Well, we are surely excited to know which two actresses will be roped in to star opposite Tiger in the film.

While announcing Ganapath, Tiger had posted on Instagram, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath – get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @rajeev_chudasama.”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)



Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start the shooting for Heropanti 2 which will be directed by Ahmed Khan and the movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.










Most Popular

Taapsee Pannu starts training for Shabaash Mithu

No plans to lower standards on workers' rights, says Britain

On his birthday, Naga Shaurya treats his fans with the teaser of Lakshya and a glimpse of Varudu Kaavalenu

Imam says faith leaders can allay vaccine fears

Indian High Commission in the UK suspends services till February 20



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×