Tiger Shroff reteams with Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 4

By: Mohnish Singh







Months after the huge success of Baaghi 3 (2020), Tiger Shroff is set to join forces with producer Sajid Nadiadwala once again for Baaghi 4. Yes, you read that absolutely right! The fourth installment of the immensely successful Baaghi franchise is in the works at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The official Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news on social media. Their post read, “NGE family is pleased to announce that our Tiger Shroff is now a part of 2 action franchises. With Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 going on floors, Baaghi 4 makes its way soon! To be directed by Ahmed Khan.”

Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to Tiger Shroff’s superhit debut film Heropanti (2014), is set to go before cameras in December. Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Khanna Nadiadwala, took to Instagram to share the news.







She wrote, “Totally sentimental about Heropanti! The first time Sajid Nadiadwala was launching Tiger Shroff, he was so sure that he will make a solid mark in B-Town. Tiger proved him right with 6 roaring BB years. This definitely calls for a sequel. Super pumped to announce Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. Directed by my bro Ahmed Khan. And of course, our blockbuster franchise Baaghi 4. GET READY TO BE ENTERTAINED.”

Baaghi 3 was one of the last big-ticket films to release in theatres before the Coronavirus pandemic hit India hard and the government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. Despite the virus threat, fans poured in theatres in huge numbers and made the film a box-office.

The first and third installment of the franchise had Shraddha Kapoor playing the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff. It will be interesting to see if the makers rope in her in Baaghi 4 or go for a new face.







