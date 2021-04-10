Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon to land in London this July to shoot Ganapath

Trending Now

Tiger Shroff (L) and Kriti Sanon (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh

It seems London has suddenly become the latest favourite shoot destination for several Bollywood filmmakers. If reports are to be believed, several high-profile films are set to be shot in the city in the next couple of months, including Shraddha Kapoor’s recently announced comic-caper Chaalbaaz In London and Jacqueline Fernandez’s yet-to-be-announced thriller Dia.

The latest we hear that filmmaker Vikas Bahl is set to land in London in the month of July to shoot his next directorial Ganapath. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in important roles. The duo, who made their acting debut together with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s superhit film Heropanti (2014), is reuniting after a long gap of seven years.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “The makers are planning to start the shoot around the month of July, and the first schedule is expected to take place in London. After successfully completing the Bell Bottom shoot in the UK, the producers feel it is the best location for Ganapath, as they can shoot a major chunk in one go by following strict bio-bubble protocols. The premise of Ganapath is set in Mumbai and London, and a full-fledged proper schedule is being chalked out at the moment.”

Ganapath is an underdog rags-to-riches tale with a strong father-son story running in its backdrop. The film features Shroff as a Mumbai-based boxer. Bahl is planning to present him in a never-seen-before avatar in the film.

Producers Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani are bankrolling the project under their production house Pooja Entertainment.

