Tiger Shroff all set to make his singing debut

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors of this generation. He is an action star and has always impressed audiences with his dance moves as well. However now, Tiger is going to try something new.

The actor will be making his debut as a singer with a music video titled Unbelievable. He took to Instagram, to inform his fans about it.

Along with the motion poster of the music video, the actor posted, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and i’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon 😊❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon @bgbngmusic @gauravxwadhwa @iamavitesh @dgmayne @punitdmalhotra @paresshss @santha_dop.”

Well, let’s see if Tiger will be able to impress us with singing skills or not. The music video is directed by Punit Malhotra who had also helmed Tiger starrer Student Of The Year 2. While Tiger has earlier featured in music videos, this is for the first time that the song has been sung by him.

Talking about Tiger’s movies, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Baaghi 3. The film got mostly negative reviews from the critics but did quite well at the box office. He currently has films like Heropanti 2 and Rambo remake in his kitty.