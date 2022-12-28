Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona, say officials

The incident occurred on December 26 at 3.35 pm at Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County, Arizona.

By: Mohnish Singh

In a tragic incident, three Indian nationals, including a woman, drowned after they fell through the ice while walking on a frozen lake in the US state of Arizona.

“The missing men are located deceased and identified as Narayana Muddana, 49 and Gokul Mediseti, 47. The female victim has been identified as Haritha Muddana (age unknown). The three victims resided in Chandler, Arizona and are originally from India,” Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a statement on Tuesday. Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix.

Officials said they were able to pull Haritha from the water soon after and administered life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and she died at the scene, it said.

Crews then began searching for Narayana and Mediseti, who had also fallen into the lake. The two men were found dead on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. All three bodies have been recovered.

According to a statement released by officials with CCSO, “deputies stationed at a substation in the area were called to the lake after two men and a woman were walking on the frozen lake and fell through the ice.”

