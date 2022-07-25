Website Logo
  • Monday, July 25, 2022
Thousands enjoy food, music and adventure at Festival of Inspiration

Families explored children’s adventureland before relishing mouth-watering Indian street food and listening to a vibrant blend of music.

People enjoy at the Festival of Inspiration. (Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

THOUSANDS of visitors enjoyed a free day out on the opening weekend of the Festival of Inspiration at Neasden Temple. Families explored the children’s adventureland before tucking into mouth-watering Indian street food whilst listening to a vibrant blend of music at a cosy spot inside the gardens of the festival grounds. The fun event continues till July 31.

Festival of Inspiration
Two western women enjoy food at the Festival of Inspiration. (Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha)
Festival of Inspiration
Parents enjoy a 3D show with their children at the Festival of Inspiration. (Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha)
Festival of Inspiration
A child enjoys at the Festival of Inspiration. (Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha)
Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

