Thousands enjoy food, music and adventure at Festival of Inspiration

Families explored children’s adventureland before relishing mouth-watering Indian street food and listening to a vibrant blend of music.

People enjoy at the Festival of Inspiration. (Picture: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

THOUSANDS of visitors enjoyed a free day out on the opening weekend of the Festival of Inspiration at Neasden Temple. Families explored the children’s adventureland before tucking into mouth-watering Indian street food whilst listening to a vibrant blend of music at a cosy spot inside the gardens of the festival grounds. The fun event continues till July 31.