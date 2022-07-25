Thousands enjoy food, music and adventure at Festival of Inspiration

Families explored children’s adventureland before relishing mouth-watering Indian street food and listening to a vibrant blend of music.
By: Eastern Eye Staff
THOUSANDS of visitors enjoyed a free day out on the opening weekend of the Festival of Inspiration at Neasden Temple. Families explored the children’s adventureland before tucking into mouth-watering Indian street food whilst listening to a vibrant blend of music at a cosy spot inside the gardens of the festival grounds. The fun event continues till July 31.