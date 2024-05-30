‘This season is all about girl power’: Anjana Vasan on ‘We Are Lady Parts’

We Are Lady Parts series two begins on Channel 4 on Thursday 30 May.

Anjana Vasan (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

We Are Lady Parts, one of the most loved and important comedies of recent times, is set to be back on Channel 4 with season two.

The show, which follows the lives and misadventures of Muslim female punk band Lady Parts, stars actress Anjana Vasan as Amina, who is struggling with the transition from folk and country music-loving, microbiology PhD student to punk guitarist, as well as her feelings for drummer Ayesha’s hot brother Ahsan.

For Vasan, who also sings, this was a dream role.

“This season is all about girl power – we don’t have to always be apologetic and super polite, instead we can just be free to be who we want to,” Vasan tells BBC News.

We Are Lady Parts is written and directed by Nida Manzoor, who also co-writes the music with her brothers and brother-in-law.

Vasan says the show was one of the best things she has worked on as the “sisterhood on the show is as strong in real life”.

“We all actually get on so well as friends and are desperate to hang out with each other so it’s great fun on set,” she says.

Manzoor says she made the show for her younger self, explaining that she, and the cast, never saw people like them in TV and film growing up.

“The point of this ensemble show is to show that Muslim women are not a homogenous group, everyone is different and this show focuses on the nuances,” she shares.

In addition to Vasan, the second season also features Juliette Motamed in the lead role, along with cameos from Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and comedian Meera Syal.

