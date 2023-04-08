Website Logo
  • Saturday, April 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Third edition of Jammu Film Festival kicks off

By: Mohnish Singh

The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival commenced with a grand opening at Abhinav Theatre on Saturday. The venue was beautifully decorated with art installations, and the festive ambience was further enhanced with folk dances outside the hall to welcome the guests.

The opening ceremony was a grand affair, with all the guests being felicitated after traditional lamp lighting. The festival witnessed parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries like Iran, India, France and the United States. The audience comprised students, artists, art lovers and people from all walks of life.

The festival began with parallel screenings in all three halls, and the screenings were jam-packed with audiences. The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France, and the United States, including Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the conqueror, Sandhanam, and Liturgy of anti-tank obstacles.

Chief Guest, Shri Vivekananad Rai (IRS), Director of Tourism, said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Jammu Film Festival. The festival has been instrumental in promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and has provided a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent.”

Celebrity Guest, Sh. MK Raina, a renowned theatre and film personality, shared, “I am glad to be a part of the Jammu Film Festival. The festival provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work, and I am delighted to watch the talent on display here.”

According to Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Festival Director, “The response on day one has been overwhelming. The festival has received a total of around 100 entries from 16 countries, which is a testimony to its growing popularity in festival circuits. The Jammu Film Festival has been instrumental in promoting cinema in Jammu and Kashmir, and we are delighted to see the response we have received from delegates from all over India.” The audience also enjoyed an interactive session with the celebrity guest, M K Raina, hosted by the Festival Director Rakesh Roshan Bhat.
The Festival’s Jury Head, Mushtaq Kak, said, “The Jammu Film Festival has become a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent. It is heartening to see the quality of films that are being showcased here.”

The day ended with a screening of the documentary by Sakal Bhatt, Exile and Exodus – Forgotten Tragedy – Nadimarg Massacre. In total, around 25 feature films, short films, and documentaries were screened on the first day of the festival. Delegates from all over India attended the event, and the audience included students from many colleges, artists, art lovers, and people in general. Notably, three female documentary directors, Sakal Bhat from Delhi, Abanti Sinha from Kolkata, and Neha Sharma from Chandigarh, were present at the festival. The key team members of the feature film Trek to Neverland, including its lead actor Eklavya Sood from Himachal, were also present. The jam-packed audience was thrilled to witness such a fantastic lineup of films.

The festival has screenings of 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from 11 countries, and it will run till April 9. In addition to the screenings, the festival will also host side events like panel discussions, a red carpet, a culture showcase, and a painting exhibition.

The festival’s opening day was a grand success, and audiences are looking forward to the rest of the festival, which includes panel discussions, red-carpet events, cultural showcases, and painting exhibitions. With such a fantastic lineup of films, Jammu Film Festival promises to be a treat for film lovers and art enthusiasts.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wrap up filming their upcoming untitled film
NEWS
Allu Arjun Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna shower love on Pushpa star
Entertainment
Shah Rukh tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll, surpasses Lionel Messi, Harry-Meghan
NEWS
India and Amazon sign pact to promote creative economy
Entertainment
Dia Mirza joins Hollywood actor Edward Norton for UNEP documentary series
Entertainment
Priyanka with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
Entertainment
Indian community in Vienna performs on Naatu Naatu as part of flash mob…
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akshay, and Ajay will tire them out’: Salman on…
Entertainment
Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Shah Rukh and Salman in Tiger vs…
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra to star with Idris Elba, John Cena in Heads of State
Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush unveil new poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman
TOP LISTS
5 Bollywood actors who took streaming space by storm with their performances
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW