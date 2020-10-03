These A-list stars got to make their digital debut because of the direct-to-digital release of their films

We all know that due to the pandemic, the theatres in India have been shut for the past six months. Because of this, many filmmakers decided to release their films on the OTT platforms.
Well, thanks to this OTT releases, many stars got a chance to make their digital debut. So, let’s look at the list of actors who made their digital debut because of the direct-to-digital release of their films…
Amitabh Bachchan
At the age of 77, the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan made his digital debut with the film Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, which was directed by Shoojit Sircar, was slated to hit the big screens, but later the makers decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video.
Ayushmann Khurrana
View this post on Instagram
Baankey se milkar chaturayi ki ek do nayi baatein seekh lenge aap. 😉 Watch the trailer now. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 #VijayRaaz #BrijendraKala @srishti.shrivastava21 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp
Just like Big B, Ayushmann also made his digital debut with Gulabo Sitabo. The slice-of-life film received mixed reviews, but Ayushmann’s performance was appreciated.
Vidya Balan
View this post on Instagram
Be a part of Shakuntala Devi’s world in 126 hours! ⏱️ Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime, July 31 on @primevideoin! @sanyamalhotra_ @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @ivikramix @abundantiaent @shikhaarif.sharma @nayanikawrites @misschamko @antaralahiri @raedita @niharikabhasinkhan21 @shre20 @bhosleshalaka #KeikoNakahara #VinteeBansal #MeenalAgarwal
Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actresses we have in the industry. She has been ruling the big screen for the past many years, and this year, she made her digital debut with Shakuntala Devi. The movie was loved by one and all.
Sanjay Dutt
View this post on Instagram
Bringing in for you, the next chapter of an enduring love saga after 29 years! First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex. @aliaabhatt @adityaroykapur @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta @wrkprint @foxstarhindi @visheshfilms @sonymusicindia @makaranddeshpande_v @gulshangrover @senguptajisshu @priyankabose20
Sanjay Dutt made his digital debut with the film Sadak 2. The movie faced a lot of backlash due to all the negativity around nepotism in the industry, but Dutt’s performance was appreciated a lot in the movie. Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz will also release on Netflix soon.
Alia Bhatt
View this post on Instagram
“असली हिम्मत वो होती है जो डर के बावजूद भी जुटानी पड़ती है” “Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned! @adityaroykapur @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms @disneyplushotstarvip
With Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt also made her digital debut. The actress was good in the film, but we expected more from her. However, unfortunately, the movie was totally ignored by the audience.
Akshay Kumar
View this post on Instagram
Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #FoxStarStudios @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany
Akshay Kumar was supposed to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime’s series The End. However now, he will make his digital debut with Laxmmi Bomb which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali this year.
Ajay Devgn
View this post on Instagram
The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex soon! Popcorn taiyaar rakho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @duttsanjay @aslisona @ammyvirk @norafatehi @sharadkelkar @abhishekdudhai6 @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms @ginnykhanuja @vajirs @kumarmangatpathak #celebratingthevictory #WeSaluteIndianSoldiers #OurSoldiersAreTheBest #OurSoldiersOurPride
Ajay Devgn will also make his digital debut with a film that’s getting a direct-to-digital release. We are talking about the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.