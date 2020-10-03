These A-list stars got to make their digital debut because of the direct-to-digital release of their films

We all know that due to the pandemic, the theatres in India have been shut for the past six months. Because of this, many filmmakers decided to release their films on the OTT platforms.







Well, thanks to this OTT releases, many stars got a chance to make their digital debut. So, let’s look at the list of actors who made their digital debut because of the direct-to-digital release of their films…

Amitabh Bachchan

At the age of 77, the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan made his digital debut with the film Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, which was directed by Shoojit Sircar, was slated to hit the big screens, but later the makers decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video.

Ayushmann Khurrana







Just like Big B, Ayushmann also made his digital debut with Gulabo Sitabo. The slice-of-life film received mixed reviews, but Ayushmann’s performance was appreciated.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actresses we have in the industry. She has been ruling the big screen for the past many years, and this year, she made her digital debut with Shakuntala Devi. The movie was loved by one and all.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt made his digital debut with the film Sadak 2. The movie faced a lot of backlash due to all the negativity around nepotism in the industry, but Dutt’s performance was appreciated a lot in the movie. Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz will also release on Netflix soon.

Alia Bhatt

With Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt also made her digital debut. The actress was good in the film, but we expected more from her. However, unfortunately, the movie was totally ignored by the audience.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was supposed to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime’s series The End. However now, he will make his digital debut with Laxmmi Bomb which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali this year.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will also make his digital debut with a film that’s getting a direct-to-digital release. We are talking about the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.





