Theatrical release of Dev Patel’s The Green Knight stalled in UK due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Dev Patel (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-awaited fantasy-horror film The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel in the lead role, will no longer enter the UK cinemas on August 6 as originally planned. The release of the film has been stalled due to a fresh surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The Entertainment Film Distributors have collectively taken the decision to hold the release for now. They have also advised cinemas to withdraw all trailers and posters until further notice.

The Green Knight is set in Arthurian times and follows Sir Gawain, a knight of the Round Table, and based on the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Patel plays Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.

A synopsis for the film continues: “Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.”

In addition to Patel, The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris and more. David Lowery has written, directed, produced, and edited the film. While the UK release has been put on hold, the film still releases in the US on July 30.

The Green Knight is not the only upcoming film that has been removed from the UK release calendar. Roger Michell’s British comedy-drama The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren and Fionn Whitehead, has been sifted from its original September 3 date to Spring 2022.

