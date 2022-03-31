Website Logo
  Thursday, March 31, 2022
Entertainment

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies; bandmate Siva Kaneswaran shares emotional tribute

Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

By: Mohnish Singh

Siva Kaneswaran has shared a personal tribute to his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker. The singer passed away at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer, the British boy band have announced.

Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed the devastating news that the singer breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon (March 31).

She said Tom, from Bolton, died surrounded by his family and bandmates after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in October 2020.

Hardwick wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are broken.” The couple, who married in 2018, had two young children together.

She added, “Tom was the centre of our world. We can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kaneswaran also took to Instagram to share his message. He shared a grey and white photo of Tom and wrote, “Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there.

“I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother.”

Sharing the same photo on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Sending all my love to @being_kelsey and family. The love in the room was so special.” He added, “Until I see you again you sweetheart…”

The Wanted was formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, and Jay McGuiness.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

