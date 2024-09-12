‘The Queen of My Dreams’ review: Artistically shot film bridges generational divide

THE QUEEN OF MY DREAMS

By: Asjad Nazir

AFTER delighting audiences on the international festival circuit, the Canadian film receives a UK cinema release on September 13.

Caught between two cultures, Pakistani-Canadian woman Azra (Amrit Kaur) lives with her white girlfriend and has a strained relationship with her mother. When her parents travel to Pakistan, Azra receives the news that her father has passed away.

She visits Pakistan for the funeral, and the fractures in her relationship with her mother are further exposed. Through flashbacks, we learn that her conservative mother was once a rebel and had a difficult relationship with her own mother.

As Azra navigates her heart-breaking loss and begins to heal past wounds, we discover how her parents met, emigrated to Canada, and the struggles of her childhood.

The Bollywood movie Aradhana serves as a constant companion throughout. By casting Amrit Kaur as both the troubled Canadian woman and the younger version of her mother in Pakistan, writer/director Fawzia Mirza creates a cinematic gem that highlights the commonalities between generations, even when they seem worlds apart.

While it appears to be the story of a queer Canadian woman’s journey of self-discovery, it is more profoundly a mother-daughter tale, connecting generations and illustrating the challenges of forming an identity.

The beautifully shot film is a visual delight, especially in the flashback scenes, where the period is captured wonderfully through eye-catching costumes. Amrit Kaur delivers an exceptional performance, portraying both the troubled young woman and the younger version of her rebellious mother. There is a wonderful blend of comedy, emotion, and symbolism throughout this gem of a film. The catchy music, including familiar classics, adds an extra layer of emotional depth to key scenes.

Ultimately, Mirza has crafted a film that bridges cultures and generations, making The Queen of My Dreams an immersive experience.