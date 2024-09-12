  • Thursday, September 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Reviews

‘The Queen of My Dreams’ review: Artistically shot film bridges generational divide

THE QUEEN OF MY DREAMS

By: Asjad Nazir

AFTER delighting audiences on the international festival circuit, the Canadian film receives a UK cinema release on September 13. 

 Caught between two cultures, Pakistani-Canadian woman Azra (Amrit Kaur) lives with her white girlfriend and has a strained relationship with her mother. When her parents travel to Pakistan, Azra receives the news that her father has passed away. 

 She visits Pakistan for the funeral, and the fractures in her relationship with her mother are further exposed. Through flashbacks, we learn that her conservative mother was once a rebel and had a difficult relationship with her own mother.  

As Azra navigates her heart-breaking loss and begins to heal past wounds, we discover how her parents met, emigrated to Canada, and the struggles of her childhood. 

 The Bollywood movie Aradhana serves as a constant companion throughout. By casting Amrit Kaur as both the troubled Canadian woman and the younger version of her mother in Pakistan, writer/director Fawzia Mirza creates a cinematic gem that highlights the commonalities between generations, even when they seem worlds apart.  

While it appears to be the story of a queer Canadian woman’s journey of self-discovery, it is more profoundly a mother-daughter tale, connecting generations and illustrating the challenges of forming an identity. 

 The beautifully shot film is a visual delight, especially in the flashback scenes, where the period is captured wonderfully through eye-catching costumes. Amrit Kaur delivers an exceptional performance, portraying both the troubled young woman and the younger version of her rebellious mother. There is a wonderful blend of comedy, emotion, and symbolism throughout this gem of a film. The catchy music, including familiar classics, adds an extra layer of emotional depth to key scenes. 

 Ultimately, Mirza has crafted a film that bridges cultures and generations, making The Queen of My Dreams an immersive experience. 

Related Stories
Reviews

‘Vitamin D’ review: Comedy drama about a female divorcee is stunning
Reviews

‘Girls will be girls’ review: Slow-moving drama confronts harsh truths
Reviews

A culinary journey of global flavours
Reviews

‘Paper Flowers’ review: Emotional drama based on real story is a tearjerker
Reviews

Fabulous exploration of finding life lessons in world travel
Reviews

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ review: Futuristic drama offers new film experience
Reviews

‘Kill’ review: Violent film should have been titled overkill
Reviews

‘Chandu Champion’ review: Bollywood biopic is more like a docu-drama
Film

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Review: A relatable journey through friendship, love, and self-discovery
Reviews

‘We Are Lady Parts’ season two stays in the safe zone
Reviews

Qawwali group tackles a great range of genres
Reviews

Anuvab Pal’s stand-up show dissects the colonial impact
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US-India US to sell anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India
‘Vitamin D’ review: Comedy drama about a female divorcee is…
Tan Dhesi Tan Dhesi elected chair of Defence Committee
Jo Sidhu Former law chief Jo Sidhu faces sexual harassment allegations
‘The Queen of My Dreams’ review: Artistically shot film bridges…
‘Girls will be girls’ review: Slow-moving drama confronts harsh truths