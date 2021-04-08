‘The less he speaks the better’: Imran Khan’s second wife on his rape remarks

PAKISTAN prime minister Imran Khan’s second wife Reham Khan has hit out at him on on his recent remarks about rape.

She tweeted a link to the 68-year-old’s comments along with the message: ‘The less he speaks the better it will be for all’, reported The Daily Mail.

She also responded to another tweet which joked about the their marriage and contrasting personalities by saying: “Why do you think it couldn’t work out?”

The Pakistani politician recently suggested that the way women dress is responsible for rape.

A former BBC presenter, Reham Khan married him for ten months in 2015.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s first wife Jemima Goldsmith, who was married to him from 1995 until 2004 and has two children with him, tweeted out a passage from the Koran as a rebuke to Khan, adding: ‘The onus is on men.’

Meanwhile, Khan’s office has been attempting to defend him since his comments hit the headlines, suggesting they had been misconstrued.

Khan, 68, blamed ‘vulgarity’ for rising sex attacks when responding to a question during a Q&A.

He had singled out India’s Bollywood and the ‘sex, drugs and rock and roll’ culture of England in the 70s as examples of the kind of moral decline which he claimed leads to sex attacks.

The prime minister added that rape is ‘spreading like a cancer’ within Pakistani society and that preserving the Islamic concept of modesty should be used as a defence.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights watchdog, has said that it was ‘appalled’ by the comments.

Data shows that 11 rapes are reported in Pakistan each day, which is thought to be only a fraction of the total, Geo News reported.

Of the 22,000 rapes reported in Pakistan in the last six years, just 77 people have been convicted as a result – a rate of 0.3 per cent which ranks among the lowest in the world.

In December, Pakistan brought in new laws that will see some rapists chemically castrated.