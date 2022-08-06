Website Logo
  Saturday, August 06, 2022
The Gray Man sequel: Dhanush announces his return as Avik San

The Gray Man is the first film in a franchise based upon Mark Greaney’s Gray Man novels.

Dhanush

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian actor Dhanush, who recently impressed critics and audiences with his performance in the Hollywood film The Gray Man, has confirmed that he would be reprising the role of Avik San a.k.a The Lone Wolf in the sequel.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Dhanush wrote: “The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming. Lone Wolf is ready, are you?” and posted an audio clip containing a recording in his voice.

In the recording, Dhanush is heard reciting the lines: “Six, this is Lone Wolf. I hear they are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice.”

“Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal.”

In a recent interaction, Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about why they decided not to kill off Dhanush’s character. “We’re fortunate enough to use Dhanush. We were not interested in him playing a one-off character who shows up just to be overcome by the lead in the film. He is as equally skilled and determined as Gosling is in the movie. He has a story that will allow him to come back into the narrative at some point — as his own hero,” they said.

Bankrolled by the Russo Brothers’ company, AGBO, The Gray Man is the first film in a franchise based upon Mark Greaney’s Gray Man novels. The film focused on the CIA agent Court Gentry, who is on the run from sadistic mercenary Lloyd Hanson upon discovering corrupt secrets about his superior. The action thriller starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton.

