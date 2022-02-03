‘The Four Aces’ Concert by Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan

ROOTS & CHANGES LIVE

When: Saturday February 5 and Sunday February 6

Where: Sue Townsend Theatre, 16 Upper Brown Street, Leicester LE1 5TE and Chickenshed Theatre, 290 Chase Side, London N14 4PE

What: Acclaimed British bhajan singer Bhavik Haria delivers a devotional music concert combining contemporary and classical influences, including from his new album, with a group of talented musicians.

www.bhavikharia.com

THE FOUR ACES

When: Friday February 11

Where: Symphony Hall, 8 Centenary Square, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EA

What: Concert headlined by iconic artists Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia and Louis Banks, which mixes up a musical melting pot of world influences. They are supported by artists, including Indian drummer Gino Banks.

www.bmusic.co.uk

KATTAM KATTI

When: Friday February 11

Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

www.thelowry.com

ATIF ASLAM

When: Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13

Where: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, Western Gateway, London E16 1XL and Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD

What: The Pakistani superstar returns to the UK for two concerts, where he will perform his greatest hits and familiar classics with a full live band.

www.brightbeat.eu

MAGNIFICENT 4 RELOADED

When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: Popular Indian Idol 12 finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya and the winner Pawandeep Rajan return with another musically rich concert featuring much-loved hit songs.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

AP DHILLON AND GURINDER GILL

When: Friday February 18 and Thursday February 24

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES

What: The chart-topping stars of super hit song Brown Munde will be performing two dates at The 02 as part of their first UK tour.

www.theo2.co.uk

SARTAAJ LIVE

When: Thursday February 24

Where: De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: The popular singer, songwriter, composer, and poet kicks off his UK tour with a musically rich concert that will include his greatest hits, along with familiar classics.

www.demontforthall.co.uk

BOTOWN: THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD

When: Friday February 25

Where: The Core Theatre, Theatre Square, Touchwood, Homer Road, Solihull B91 3RG

What: Concert featuring the acclaimed multicultural soul band that reboots Bollywood classics with a unique soul funk twist, taking you on a musical trip from Memphis to Mumbai.

www.thecoretheatresolihull.co.uk

EVENTS

BOLLYWOOD CHARITY NIGHT

When: Saturday February 5

Where: The Florrie, 377 Mill Street, Liverpool L8 4RF

What: The Women Conquering Cancer Campaign presents a Bollywood-themed charity night featuring dance, music, and authentic Indian food.

www.eventbrite.com

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday May 29

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, revolving around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean. The cast includes Hiran Abeysekera, Mina Anwar, Nicholas Khan, Payal Mistry and Raj Ghatak.

www.londontheatre.co.uk

BROKEN WINGS

When: Friday February 11 – Saturday March 26

Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL

What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s (The Prophet) poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

COMEDY

SUKH OJLA: LIFE SUKHS

When: Saturday February 5

Where: Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS

What: Acclaimed stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla continues her solo tour of the UK with her show, where she talks about subjects such as mental illness, moving back in with her parents, identity and living a double life.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Saturday February 5, Sunday February 6, Wednesday February 9,

Thursday February 10

Where: Corn Exchange, 2 Wheeler Street, Cambridge CB2 3QB; Theatre Royal Margate, Addington Street, Margate CT9 1PW; Grand Opera House, Clifford and Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW; City Varieties, Swan Street, Leeds LS1 6LW

What: The popular comedian embarks on a brand-new stand-up show that tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.

www.nishkumar.co.uk

AHIR SHAH: DRESS

When: Saturday February 5, Sunday February 6, Wednesday February 9, Thursday February 10

Where: South Street, 21 South Street, Reading RG1 4QU; Phoenix, Gandy Street, Exeter EX4 3LS; Royal Spa Centre, Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN; The Platform, The Engine Shed, University of Lincoln, Brayford Pool, Lincoln LN6 7TS

What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

www.ahirshah.com

SINDHU VEE – ALPHABET

When: Thursday February 10

Where: Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough PE1 1EF

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

www.sindhuvee.com

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Sunday February 20

Where: Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ

What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy

show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents Farhan Solo, Mani Liaqat, Mo Omar and Fathiya Saleh.

www.frogandbucket.com

CLASSES

TOOTIA WORKSHOP AND STORIES

When: Sunday February 6

Where: Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1DU

What: Free event where you are invited to bring along leftover saris and salwar kameez textiles, sequins, and beads to make a tootie together. It is a chance to create art, share stories and learn about different cultures.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday February 12

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course on how to make a variety of Indian vegetarian dishes, along with learning how to use spices.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com