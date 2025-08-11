The Bhavan marks India’s Independence Day with cultural celebration in London

The Bhavan, one of the UK’s most respected centres for Indian arts and culture, hosted its annual Independence Day celebration on Thursday (7) ahead of the official date of August 15, when India commemorates its freedom from colonial rule. The evening brought together dignitaries, community leaders, artists, and well-wishers in an atmosphere charged with patriotism, devotion, and pride in India’s rich cultural heritage.

Mr Deepak Choudhary, Minister (Coordination) at the High Commission of India in London, was the Chief Guest. He was joined by Cllr Sharon Holder, Mayor of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, and Cllr Anjana Patel, Mayor of Harrow, as Special Guests.

In his address, Mr Choudhary praised The Bhavan’s role as a “permanent cultural embassy” of India in the UK, enriching generations with Indian spiritual heritage, arts, and music. “While the High Commission is India’s diplomatic mission, The Bhavan serves as a home, a guide, a teacher – a place that nourishes the soul,” he said, encouraging the diaspora to continue serving as a “living bridge” between India and the UK in cultural, technological, and economic spheres.

Cllr Sharon Holder lauded the Indian community’s contribution to the borough’s growth since the 19th century, calling The Bhavan “a living testament to that legacy” and “a space where tradition is not only honoured but brought to life.” She praised its work in preserving Indian classical arts and inspiring future generations.

Cllr Anjana Patel recalled her association with The Bhavan dating back to 1977, when she trained for its first Gujarati drama, Ame Baraf Na Pankhi. Although she could not perform on stage then, she said her connection with the institution remained strong. She called for the expansion of The Bhavan’s reach to areas such as Harrow to engage younger generations more actively.

The event began with prayers for world peace led by Dr M N Nandakumara MBE, Executive Director of The Bhavan, who expressed pride in India’s heritage and values. Vinod Thakrar, Trustee of The Bhavan, welcomed guests and spoke about the tradition of celebrating Independence Day at the centre. Prakash Bhupatkar, Vice Chairman of Chellaram Group, described India as “a spiritual, cultural, and economic power,” while Kaushikbhai Nathvani, Treasurer of The Bhavan, delivered the vote of thanks.

The evening’s cultural segment was a highlight, featuring soul-stirring performances of patriotic songs such as Saare Jahan Se Achha, Vande Bharat Mataram (written by Dr Nandakumara), and Ekla Chalo Re. These performances moved the audience, evoking both pride and unity.