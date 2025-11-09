Skip to content
The Bhavan appeals to council over new parking curbs

Cultural institution launches petition against Hammersmith & Fulham’s extended parking restrictions

These measures will make it nearly impossible for students, teachers, performers and audiences, said The Bhavan.

By Eastern EyeNov 09, 2025
ASIAN charity The Bhavan has warned that the newly announced parking restrictions in Hammersmith and Fulham could severely disrupt its operations and threaten its long-term sustainability.

The proposed changes to the Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ D) will extend enforcement hours to 8.30am–10pm, seven days a week, with a maximum stay of one hour.

According to The Bhavan, these measures will make it nearly impossible for students, teachers, performers and audiences to attend classes and performances that typically last between 1.5 to 3 hours or more.

In an appeal to supporters and local authorities, The Bhavan said the restrictions will “severely affect accessibility” to its premises and “diminish the borough’s cultural vibrancy.”

The institute has launched a petition urging the Hammersmith & Fulham Council to review or amend the proposed restrictions, calling for exemptions for community and cultural institutions.

Founded in 1973, The Bhavan serves as the UK’s largest centre for Indian arts, culture and heritage, offering over 80 weekly classes in classical music, dance, languages and yoga. It also hosts performances, festivals and educational workshops that attract thousands of visitors every year from across London and beyond.

The institution stressed that the impact of the proposed parking limits would go beyond its own activities. “These changes will have a serious impact on our operations, community engagement, and the local cultural and economic ecosystem that has flourished around The Bhavan,” it said in its statement.

Local residents and businesses in the area have also raised concerns, noting that visitors, families and elderly attendees often rely on car access due to limited public transport options, particularly in the evenings and weekends.

A spokesperson for The Bhavan said the centre has always been “a space for cultural exchange and inclusivity” and that its work contributes significantly to the borough’s social and economic life. “The proposed restrictions could deter participation in arts and cultural activities and risk undermining decades of work in building bridges across communities,” they said.

The Bhavan’s petition calls on the council to consider flexible or time-limited exemptions for cultural venues, especially during class hours and performances. It also urged greater consultation with affected organisations before implementation.

Many local artists and teachers associated with The Bhavan have expressed support for the appeal, warning that the new parking measures could lead to reduced attendance and financial strain.

The Bhavan is appealing to the wider community and cultural supporters across the UK to sign the petition and share the message. “We are deeply concerned that these changes will threaten the continuity of our work,” the statement said. “We hope the Council will engage with us constructively to find a fair and practical solution.”

Hammersmith & Fulham council has been approached for comment.

Link to the petition - https://www.change.org/HelpBhavanUK

