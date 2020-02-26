Thappad movie review: A must-watch not only for women, but especially for men

“Just a slap, par nahi maar sakta.” This one dialogue sums up what exactly Anubhav Sinha is trying to say through his movie Thappad. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, this movie brings a story on the big screen that mainly happens with women behind the doors, inside a house.

The movie is about Amrita (Taapsee Pannu). She is a perfect housewife, takes care of her husband and mother-in-law, does the household chores and finds her happiness in her husband’s achievements. But once at a party in their house, Amrita’s husband slaps her. This makes her realise her importance and her self-respect. What happens next, makes us realise that how men have been taking women for granted and how it is the Indian mentality that needs to be changed.

Thappad is written by Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo, and we have to say that they have come up with a wonderful script. The dialogues are amazing and there are many scenes that leave an impact. Sinha’s narration is perfect and the film doesn’t have any unnecessary drama. Also, I would like to point out that the film is not about male-bashing and it also talks that how there are good men in this world as well. This is clearly the best work of Anubhav Sinha to date.

Talking about performances, each and every actor has done an amazing job in the film. Taapsee Pannu is simply excellent. You connect with Amrita because Taapsee has performed so well. She throws her hat for Best Actress award. Pavail Gulati makes an impressive debut and has scenes that give him a scope to showcase his acting talent.

Maya Sarao as the lawyer is simply outstanding. Geetika Vidya as the maid is amazing. It feels so good to see Dia Mirza on the big screen after a long gap and she is wonderful in her role. Ankur Rathee as Amrita’s brother is very good. Naila Grewal also leaves a mark. Veteran actors Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kumud Mishra are damn good.

Overall, Thappad is a fantastic film, it’s a must-watch for everyone.

Ratings: 4/5

