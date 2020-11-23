Terence Lewis: I want to act because I really enjoy the craft







Murtuza Iqbal

Terence Lewis is one of the most famous choreographers and dancers in the industry. He has also made a mark on television by judging multiple dance reality shows.

Terence has been featuring in music videos, and a few days ago, his new single titled Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jaave was released. His performance in the music video is damn good.







When we recently interacted with him, we asked him if we will get to see him in a full-fledged role in a movie or a web series, to which Terence said, “There’s a little secret I will share with you. When I was growing up, I was more into theatre and drama than dance. Dance happened by accident to me. I used to take part in dance competitions just to win them. There was no school at that time which was teaching dance. I was just a very confident kid on stage. I have always loved attention; I love to be on stage, and in front of the camera. So, you put a camera on and I will be very comfortable in front of it. I was financially trapped while growing up because I came from a very middle-class family. So, at 15 I was working to make the ends meet, and dancing was throwing its arms open to me. In spite of having a passion for theatre and drama, I went into dance. Dancing was supporting me, it was financially more viable.”

“So, I left this passion way back. After college, I never did anything in the theatre. A little bit of modeling happened. But now that I am more financially stable, I think I can explore the theatrical side in me, the passion for acting. I want to act because I really enjoy the craft. I am happy when I am on the set, I am happy when I am deciding how I am going to shoot. So, I love the entire process from start to finish. I love to play the roles and characters that I am not in real life. I don’t want to play myself. I never want to play Terence Lewis because it’s too boring. I want to play different characters because it allows me to touch something that I don’t have,” he added.











