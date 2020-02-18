Tendulkar dedicates Laureus award to India

INDIAN cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has dedicated his Laureus sports award to India.

Sachin being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India’s World Cup victory at home in 2011 received the maximum number of votes to emerge as the winner of the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support! I dedicate this Laureus Sport award to India, all my teammates, fans and well-wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket,” Sachin tweeted on Tuesday (18) with a photo.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is honouring individuals and teams along with sporting achievements throughout the year.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Bros Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy.